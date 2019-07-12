 Wimbledon: Simona Halep stuns Serena Williams to win second Grand Slam | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 13.07.2019

Sports

Wimbledon: Simona Halep stuns Serena Williams to win second Grand Slam

Simona Halep was nearly flawless in her first Wimbledon final, quickly dispatching Serena Williams in straight sets to win the championship. It is the second Grand Slam title win for the Romanian.

Simona Halep celebrating her Wimbledon victory (Reuters/C. Recine)

Simona Halep lifted the Wimbledon championship on Saturday after beating Serena Williams in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 at London's All England Club.

It is the second Grand Slam title for Halep, her first coming at last year's French Open.

The seventh-seeded Romanian got out to a roaring start in the first set, breaking Williams twice in the first three games.

Williams, who was attempting to tie Margaret Court's Grand Slam singles title record, battled back in the second set, holding serve to take a 2-1 lead. But the seven-time Wimbledon champion fell apart after that, with Halep breaking serve twice more before holding serve to clinch the championship.

Read more: Cori Gauff is tennis' next big thing

"She really played out of her mind. It was a bit of deer in the headlights for me," Williams said in an interview on Centre Court afterward. 

Williams finished the match with 25 unforced errors, the final of which handed Halep the victory. Halep, meanwhile, was nearly flawless, committing just 3 unforced errors in the victory.

When asked if she has played a better match in her career, Halep said: "Never. It was the best match."

  • Tennis Wimbledon - The All England Lawn Tennis Club (picture alliance/Actionplus)

    Six reasons why Wimbledon is the best Grand Slam

    Tradition, grass, technology

    Wimbledon is the world's oldest tennis tournament and is held annually at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet club in Wimbledon, London. In 2009, its Centre Court was fitted with a retractable roof to lessen the loss of playing time due to rain. There are 18 courts used for the Championships (and 22 practice courts) and it takes 15 months and nine tonnes of grass seed to prepare the courts.

  • Wimbledon 1997 Andre Agassi (picture-alliance/Augenklick/Rauchensteiner)

    Six reasons why Wimbledon is the best Grand Slam

    Wearing white

    In modern sports, where advertising dominates team kits and color is everywhere, there is something brilliant about the fact that the kits of Wimbledon players must be 90 percent white. White does not include cream or off-white, just white. Originally, it was to avoid sweat showing. Andre Agassi's wild taste was tamed in the 90s, while Roger Federer's orange-soled shoes weren't part of the code.

  • England Tennis Wimbledon Grand Slam 2011 (picture-alliance/A. Couvercelle)

    Six reasons why Wimbledon is the best Grand Slam

    Tough job

    It might look like good fun being a ball boy/girl at Wimbledon, but training for those in charge of the balls and the towels is perhaps tougher than any other tournament. The 14 to 18-year-old school children train for five months and from 700 applicants, only 250 end up on the coveted grass. The average age is 15 and most spend two years as a ball boy/girl.

  • Tennis Wimbledon - Erdbeeren (picture-alliance/PA_Wire/L. Whyld)

    Six reasons why Wimbledon is the best Grand Slam

    Strawberries and cream

    Apart from the green of the grass and the white of the kit, the other color often seen at Wimbledon is red. Strawberries and cream are the tournament's favorite dish. During the tournament, 28,000 kilograms of strawberries and 10,000 liters of fresh cream are eaten. Add to that the 320,000 glasses of Pimm's, 29,000 bottles of champagne and 25,000 scones then it's no surprise Wimbledon is awesome.

  • Tennis Wimbledon 1985 - Boris Becker (picture alliance/dpa/R. Schrader)

    Six reasons why Wimbledon is the best Grand Slam

    Diving volleys

    One thing about grass that other tournaments can't offer is more remarkable shots. A 17-year-old Boris Becker made it famous when he won hearts and the Wimbledon trophy in 1985, but his famous dive carried on even after he stopped played. In 2011, Novak Djokovic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga had an incredible rally of diving shots, while Dustin Brown did the same against Lleyton Hewitt in 2013.

  • Großbritannien Wimbledon Championships 2015 - Siegerin Serena Williams (Getty Images/AFP/L. Neal)

    Six reasons why Wimbledon is the best Grand Slam

    The best trophy?

    Both the men's and women's trophies are some of the finest in sport. The Rosewater Dish, the trophy for the women's single champion, has a mythological theme and has the Roman goddess of wisdom and strategic warfare (Minerva) etched around the rim. The champions receive a three-quarter size replica with all the previous champions engraved, as well as the $2.8 million both winners receive.


dv/ftm (AP, Reuters)

Related content

Serena Williams – hoping for elusive Grand Slam number 24 12.07.2019

Serena Williams takes on Simona Halep in the Women’s final at Wimbledon. The 37-year-old is looking for her 8th all-England victory, but she has another milestone in mind. Another title would put her level as the most successful player of all time.

Wimbledon 2019 | Serena Williams & Andy Murray

Wimbledon: Williams and Murray 'dream team' brings double the joy to SW19 09.07.2019

With 42 Grand Slam titles and six Olympic gold medals between them, Serena Williams and Andy Murray are lighting up the mixed doubles at Wimbledon. Next they face the top seeds, but the tennis giants are just having fun.

Wimbledon 2019 | Novak Djokovic - Roberto Bautista Agut

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic to face Roger Federer in final 12.07.2019

This year's Wimbledon final will feature defending champion Novak Djokovic against eight-time winner Roger Federer. Djokovic was victorious the last two times the pair met in the Wimbledon final.

