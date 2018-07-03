Wiltshire police declare major incident after couple exposed to substance

British police declared a major incident on Wednesday after a couple fell ill from possible exposure to an unknown substance near the southern English town of Salisbury.

Wiltshire police appealed for information after cordoning off sites in and around Amesbury and Salisbury in southern England overnight into Wednesday.

A man and a woman in their 40s were found unconscious in a building in the southern town of Amesbury on Saturday evening.

They are being treated for suspected exposure to an unknown substance at Salisbury District Hospital.

Both are said to be in a critical condition.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were treated at the same hospital after they were discovered unconscious on a bench in Salisbury in March. They had been poisoned with a nerve agent.

Police initially thought the two patients fell ill after using heroin or crack cocaine but further tests are being carried out and police are "keeping an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding this incident."

A Public Health England (PHE) spokesman said early Wednesday: "The current advice from PHE England, based upon the number of casualties affected, is that it is not believed that there is a significant health risk to the wider public. This will be continually assessed as further information becomes known."

Porton Down defence laboratory

Amesbury is 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the Porton Down science and technology laboratory operated by the Ministry of Defence. The 7,000 acre (2,800 hectare) site has been known for more than a century as one of the UK's most secretive military research facilities. A range of other private and commercial science organizations are also based there.

According to a report in the Financial Times in March, the government increased funding of the Porton Down Defence Science and Technology Laboratory by 48 million pounds (€53 million or $63 million) following the poisoning of the Skripals. Scientists at the facility were key in identifying the nerve agent and in cleaning-up affected sites in Salisbury following the attack.

jm/aw (Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.