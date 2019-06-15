William Shakespeare was an English poet and playwright who was born in Stratford-upon-Avon in 1564. His works consist of approximately 38 plays,154 sonnets and two long narrative poems.

Shakespeare's early plays were mostly comedies and histories, including "A Midsummer Night's Dream," "Much Ado About Nothing" and "As You Like It." Later he mainly wrote tragedies such as "Hamlet," "Othello," "King Lear" and "Macbeth." His plays are considered some of the finest works in the English language.