William Shakespeare was an English poet and playwright who was born in Stratford-upon-Avon in 1564. His works consist of approximately 38 plays,154 sonnets and two long narrative poems.
Shakespeare's early plays were mostly comedies and histories, including "A Midsummer Night's Dream," "Much Ado About Nothing" and "As You Like It." Later he mainly wrote tragedies such as "Hamlet," "Othello," "King Lear" and "Macbeth." His plays are considered some of the finest works in the English language.
Amid controversy over his warning against a "Brexit," US President Obama visited the Globe Theater on the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's death. It remains to be seen whether Britons will lend their ears to Obama.
This week marks 400 years since the death of revered poet and playwright William Shakespeare. But in spite of the celebration, the Bard's image has been taking a bit of a battering. Literary researchers from Wales say the writer was not as lofty or magnanimous as he has often been portrayed.