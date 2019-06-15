Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

William Shakespeare

William Shakespeare was an English poet and playwright who was born in Stratford-upon-Avon in 1564. His works consist of approximately 38 plays,154 sonnets and two long narrative poems.

Shakespeare's early plays were mostly comedies and histories, including "A Midsummer Night's Dream," "Much Ado About Nothing" and "As You Like It." Later he mainly wrote tragedies such as "Hamlet," "Othello," "King Lear" and "Macbeth." His plays are considered some of the finest works in the English language.

The director Franco Zeffirelli presents at his home opera 'La Traviata' that will go on stage to Arena of Verona in Rome, ITALY-13-02-2019 |

Italian director Franco Zeffirelli dead at 96 15.06.2019

Famed for opulent film and opera productions, Zeffirelli led a storied life and often courted controversy. He died Saturday in Rome.
HANDOUT - ILLUSTRATION - 14.02.2018, Bayern, Coburg: Die Animation zeigt den Entwurf für ein Globe Theater im oberfränkischen Coburg. Wenn dort das Landestheater renoviert wird, dürfen die Zuschauer in einen besonderen Theater-Neubau ausweichen. In der oberfränkischen Stadt soll ein Globe Theater nach englischem Vorbild entstehen. Nach wochenlangem Ringen um die Finanzierung hat der bayerische Finanzminister Söder (CSU) der Stadt nun zehn Millionen Euro für den hölzernen Theaterrundbau in Aussicht gestellt. ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur bei Nennung des Urhebers: Foto: Isabell Stengel/Andreas Macht/Coburger Designforum Oberfranken e.V./dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Coburg to get its own Globe Theatre 14.02.2018

The Bavarian town is set to receive its own version of London's Globe Theatre, which was modelled on a 17th century original used to stage plays by William Shakespeare. The British royal family hails from the region.
Schaubühne am Lehniner Platz Berlin »Richard III.« von William Shakespeare; Übersetzung und Fassung von Marius von Mayenburg; Premiere: 07.02.2015; Regie: Thomas Ostermeier; Bühne: Jan Pappelbaum; Kostüme: Florence von Gerkan; Es spielen (v.l.n.r.): Lars Eidinger. Foto: Claudia Esch-Kenkel

Shakespeare Reloaded 05.12.2016

What do characters such as Hamlet or Richard III have to say to us today, in times of great upheaval and uncertainty? German actor and Shakespeare villain Lars Eidinger must surely know!
AUSSCHNITT AUS: Die deutsche Schauspielerin Angela Winkler am 14.12.2000 in einer Szene der Hamlet-Aufführung im Theater MC 93 in Bobigny bei Paris. Regisseur Peter Zadek brachte die Tragödie von William Shakespeare im Rahmen des 29. Pariser Herbstfestivals in deutscher Sprache auf die Bühne.

Shakespeare & Friends 05.12.2016

How does a woman play Hamlet? How do young writers like to quote Shakespeare these days? How “amused” are the British by their William S.? Arts.21 does a Shakespeare check.
01.2012 DW Arts.21

Arts.21 - The Cultural Magazine | 03.12.2016 05.12.2016

Love and hate, death and revenge – the world of William Shakespeare. On the 400th anniversary of his death, we plunge into the cosmos of the world’s greatest playwright. His stories remain gripping to this day.
EMXD_16_25_04_Stratford_1.JPG (©DW ) Stichwort: Shakespeare *** NUR FÜR EUROMAXX VERWENDEN ***

Stars celebrate Shakespeare 25.04.2016

400 years after his death, festivals, exhibitions and performances are celebrating the legacy of William Shakespeare. In Stratford-upon-Avon, celebrities like Benedict Cumberbatch and Helen Mirren are commemorating him.
23.4.2016 *** LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 23: US President Barack Obama watches a performance during a visit to the Globe Theatre in London to mark the 400th anniversary of the death of William Shakespeare on April 23, 2016 in London, England. The president made an early-morning trip to the playhouse in Southwark, a reconstruction of the 1599 Globe theatre where many of Shakespeare's greatest works were performed, and was treated to a number of scenes from Hamlet. The President and his wife are currently on a brief visit to the UK where they visited HM Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle and later had dinner with Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace. Mr Obama has also visited 10 Downing and held a joint press conference with British Prime Minister David Cameron where he stated his case for the UK to remain inside the European Union. (Photo by Chris Radburn/WPA Pool/Getty Images) Copyright: Getty Images/C. Radburn

Obama celebrates Shakespeare as UK debates - to be or not to be in the EU 23.04.2016

Amid controversy over his warning against a "Brexit," US President Obama visited the Globe Theater on the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's death. It remains to be seen whether Britons will lend their ears to Obama.
Spanish novelist Miguel de Cervantes (1547 - 1616), circa 1600. He was wounded at the battle of Lepanto in 1571, captured and enslaved by pirates in Algeria in 1575. Once back in Spain, he began writing; 'Don Quixote' is considered his greatest work and was published in 1605 and 1615 (part II). (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Spain marks 400th anniversary of Cervantes' death 23.04.2016

Events have been organized all over Spain to remember the country's best-known writer, Miguel de Cervantes. Cervantes' Don Quixote is considered one of the most influential books in world literature.
EMXD_16_22_04_Shakespeare.JPG (©DW ) Stichwort: Shakespeare

Shakespeare reloaded 22.04.2016

Britain pays tribute to one of the world's greatest playwrights. William Shakespeare died 400 years ago on 23 April 1616.
LONDON - MARCH 09: A painting of William Shakespeare which is believed to be the only authentic image of Shakespeare made during his life is unveiled by The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust on March 9, 2009 in London, England. The recently discovered painting, which is believed to date from around 1610, depicts Shakespeare in his mid-forties. The portrait is due to go on display at The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust in Stratford-upon-Avon on April 23, 2009. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Inside Europe: Shakespeare's sinister side 21.04.2016

This week marks 400 years since the death of revered poet and playwright William Shakespeare. But in spite of the celebration, the Bard's image has been taking a bit of a battering. Literary researchers from Wales say the writer was not as lofty or magnanimous as he has often been portrayed.
Das Denkmal von William Shakespeare, aufgenommen am 24.04.2014 im Park an der Ilm in Weimar (Thüringen). 1864 gründeten in Weimar Shakespeare-Verehrer die Deutsche Shakespeare-Gesellschaft mit derzeit rund 2000 Mitgliedern. Foto Michael Reichel/dpa (zu dpa Shakespeare-Freunde feiern 450. Dichter-Geburtstag am 24.04.2014) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Meet Shakespeare 21.04.2016

William Shakespeare is the most influential playwright and poet of Western literature. Get a glimpse into the life of the man who revolutionized theatre by tracing his footsteps in Stratford-upon-Avon.
Das Denkmal von William Shakespeare, aufgenommen am 24.04.2014 im Park an der Ilm in Weimar (Thüringen). 1864 gründeten in Weimar Shakespeare-Verehrer die Deutsche Shakespeare-Gesellschaft mit derzeit rund 2000 Mitgliedern. Foto Michael Reichel/dpa (zu dpa Shakespeare-Freunde feiern 450. Dichter-Geburtstag am 24.04.2014) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Meet Shakespeare 21.04.2016

William Shakespeare is the most influential playwright and poet of Western literature. Get a glimpse into the life of the man who revolutionized theatre by tracing his footsteps in Stratford-upon-Avon.
Bildkombo Shakespeare und Cervantes. ++++Das sogenannte Chandos-Porträt von William Shakespeare, um 1610+++ Portrait of Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra commonly said to be that which, according to the prologue to Cervantes' Exemplary Novels, was painted by Juan de Jáuregui. Modern scholarship does not accept this, or any other graphic representation of Cervantes, to be authentic.+++ Quelle: Wikipedia (C) gemeinfrei

Shakespeare and Cervantes: Two geniuses and one death date 21.04.2016

April 23, 1616 is recorded as the death date for two literary masters: English playwright William Shakespeare and Spanish novelist Miguel de Cervantes. But it's not true. Here's what the writers don't have in common.
Bildnummer: 56538973 Datum: 14.10.2011 Copyright: imago/teutopress Frank Günther (Übersetzer) 10/11 thg Frank Günther am 14. Oktober 2011 während der Frankfurter Buchmesse bei der Vorstellung des Filmes Anonymous Messe Frankfurt Main Deutschland deutsch Deutscher Mann Literatur Diskussion Podiumsdiskussion Shakespeare german translator quer Portrait neutral sitzend People Kultur Literatur xmk x0x 2011 quer 56538973 Date 14 10 2011 Copyright Imago teutopress Frank Günther Translators 10 11 THG Frank Günther at 14 October 2011 during the Frankfurt Book Fair at the presentation the Film Anonymous trade Fair Frankfurt Main Germany German German Man Literature Discussion Panel discussion Shakespeare German translator horizontal Portrait neutral seated Celebrities Culture Literature xmk x0x 2011 horizontal Copyright: Imago

That Shakespeare Rhythm 18.04.2016

Is it possible to translate Shakespeare’s incomparable English into incomparable German? Frank Günther manages it better than any other. He gets it all right: the feel, rhythm and sound of the Bard's powerful words.
ARCHIV - Der Regisseur und Leiter der Schaubühne Berlin, Thomas Ostermeier, nimmt am 11.10.2005 an einer rbb-Sendung in Berlin teil. Ostermeier hat beim Theaterfestival in Avignon für Zündstoff gesorgt. Mit der Neuinszenierung des Ibsen-Stücks «Der Volksfeind» ruft der deutsche Regisseur zum Widerstand auf. Foto: Karlheinz Schindler dpa (zu dpa Theaterfestival Avignon: Ostermeier probt den Aufstand vom 19.07.2012) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Avantgarde Shakespeare 18.04.2016

Two very exciting German-language Shakespeare productions can currently be seen at Berlin’s Schaubühne theatre. We interview the man behind them, director Thomas Ostermeier.
Schaubühne am Lehniner Platz Berlin »Richard III.« von William Shakespeare; Übersetzung und Fassung von Marius von Mayenburg; Premiere: 07.02.2015; Regie: Thomas Ostermeier; Bühne: Jan Pappelbaum; Kostüme: Florence von Gerkan; Es spielen (v.l.n.r.): Lars Eidinger. Foto: Claudia Esch-Kenkel

Shakespeare Reloaded 18.04.2016

What do characters such as Hamlet or Richard III have to say to us today, in times of great upheaval and uncertainty? German actor and Shakespeare villain Lars Eidinger must surely know!
Show more articles