  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Iran protests
China
FIFA World Cup
Cars and TransportationRussian Federation

Why Russia is reviving soviet-era car brands

1 hour ago

Most foreign carmakers and suppliers left Russia after it attacked Ukraine. Now Russia is trying to fill the void by reviving Soviet-era brands such as Moskvitch and Volga. But it is still reliant on foreign support.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KZbq
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A protestor holds a portrait of Jina Mahsa Amini

Jina Mahsa Amini: The face of Iran's protests

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An electrical engineer inside a workroom

Africa faces hurdles to energy transition

Africa faces hurdles to energy transition

BusinessDecember 5, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Men hold signs with fists on them

Indonesia's criminal code bans more than premarital sex

Indonesia's criminal code bans more than premarital sex

Rule of Law9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Baby in an incubator

How to save Germany's hospitals

How to save Germany's hospitals

Health15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Large circular machine at a nuclear reactor

Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Science8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Mummy's mouth with golden amulette in its mouth and dirt and sand all around.

Golden tongues: How the Egyptians spoke to the gods

Golden tongues: How the Egyptians spoke to the gods

CultureDecember 2, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

An orangutan sits in a tree

UN biodiversity summit hopes to halt rapid nature decline

UN biodiversity summit hopes to halt rapid nature decline

Nature and Environment4 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Lionel Messi celebrates

Messi eyeing fairy-tale ending with improving Argentina

Messi eyeing fairy-tale ending with improving Argentina

SoccerDecember 4, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage