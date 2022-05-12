Why Russia is reviving soviet-era car brands

Cars and TransportationRussian FederationWhy Russia is reviving soviet-era car brandsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationRussian Federation1 hour ago1 hour agoMost foreign carmakers and suppliers left Russia after it attacked Ukraine. Now Russia is trying to fill the void by reviving Soviet-era brands such as Moskvitch and Volga. But it is still reliant on foreign support.https://p.dw.com/p/4KZbqAdvertisement