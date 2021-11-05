Why is sound slower than light?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
This week's question comes from Nahin Medina in Paraguay, who wants to know why sound is slower than light.
In 1971, an American plan to build a gigantic supersonic airliner failed. Now, nearly 50 years later, the first privately developed supersonic aircraft is finally premiering in the US.
There hasn't been a supersonic passenger airliner since the days of the Concorde. Now a test aircraft is ready to try again. Another plans to hit four times the speed of sound and enter the hypersonic age.
Almost 20 years after Concorde ceased operations, supersonic air travel could soon be taking off again. A deal involving United Airlines and the startup Boom has got the aviation industry buzzing.
Coronaviruses, like other viruses, are tiny — far too small to get caught in most textiles. To prevent them penetrating a mask filter, engineers have to use various physical tricks.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version