Why diamonds are such objects of desire - Arts Unveiled

August 17, 2024

They are the epitome of romance, glamor, and status—and yet they are nothing more than carbon. The first diamonds came to Europe from India. How did they become an object of desire and a symbol of eternity? And what is behind their radiance?

https://p.dw.com/p/4jZJO
DW reporter Karin Helmstaedt on her way down in the depth of the Cullinan Diamond Mine, more than 800 meters underground
Image: DW

For Arts Unveiled, DW reporter Karin Helmstaedt traveled to South Africa—one of the most important source countries for diamonds. In the depths of the Cullinan Diamond Mine, more than 800 meters underground, she learns about where diamonds were formed some three billion years ago. The world's largest diamond to date was also found here in 1905.

DW reporter Karin Helmstaedt holding a huge diamond in her hand
Image: DW

 

Karin visits the DIVA Museum in Antwerp, Belgium, which displays magnificent diamonds and jewelry—with shining examples of centuries-old craftsmanship. We learn how Antwerp became the world capital of diamonds and why the business was long dominated by Jewish traders and diamond cutters.

Pauline Willemsen and Karin Helmstaedt cutting a diamond
Image: DW

Some 160 km away, in Amsterdam, she gains insight into the art of diamond cutting.

But we also take a look behind the shimmering facade of the precious stone to how conflict diamonds have influenced our understanding of what diamonds represent, especially in Africa.

 

Diamonds at Royal Coster Diamonds, Amsterdam
Image: Royal Coster Diamonds

A diamond is forever—this was one famous diamond company's advertising campaign. Really? Nowadays, synthetic diamonds—meaning those produced in a laboratory—are competing with natural diamonds, not only because they are considered less resource-intensive and therefore more sustainable. But natural diamonds do have positive social impact too - and an enduring allure. Let diamond fever inspire you and join us on a journey into the past and future of this coveted gemstone.

