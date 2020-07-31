Which instrument is the alphorn similar to? Answer time!



The alphorn is a wind instrument traditionally made from wood, and it’s considered the national symbol of Switzerland. It produces a loud, penetrating sound that can be heard up to 10 kilometers away. In the past it was used as a means of communication in Switzerland. Lots of you sent in answers to our quiz question: which instrument is the alphorn similar to? The correct answer is the didgeridoo, a traditional instrument of the Aboriginal Australians. As with the alphorn, the player vibrates the lips and blows a steady flow of air through a long, wooden tube. Thank you to everyone who wrote in!



As a prize we’re giving away a wristwatch in an exclusive Euromaxx design. And the lucky winner is Stefan Mummert from Mount Waverley in Australia, who got the answer spot on — the Australian didgeridoo.

Congratulations!