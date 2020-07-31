 Which instrument is the alphorn similar to? Answer time! | Lifestyle | DW | 31.07.2020

Lifestyle

Which instrument is the alphorn similar to? Answer time!

We asked you which instrument the alphorn is most similar to. Find out here if you were the lucky winner of our wristwatch in an exclusive Euromaxx design.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Alphorn


The alphorn is a wind instrument traditionally made from wood, and it’s considered the national symbol of Switzerland. It produces a loud, penetrating sound that can be heard up to 10 kilometers away. In the past it was used as a means of communication in Switzerland. Lots of you sent in answers to our quiz question: which instrument is the alphorn similar to? The correct answer is the didgeridoo, a traditional instrument of the Aboriginal Australians. As with the alphorn, the player vibrates the lips and blows a steady flow of air through a long, wooden tube. Thank you to everyone who wrote in!


As a prize we’re giving away a wristwatch in an exclusive Euromaxx design. And the lucky winner is Stefan Mummert from Mount Waverley in Australia, who got the answer spot on — the Australian didgeridoo.

Congratulations!

