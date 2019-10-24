 Which European cartoon character do you like best? | Lifestyle | DW | 07.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

Which European cartoon character do you like best?

Asterix, Lucky Luke or Tim & Struppi? We wanted to know which cartoon character from Europe you liked best. Find out here whether you have won a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Comicfigur

The new Asterix volume "The daughter of Vercingetorix" has been published to mark the 60th anniversary. The adventures of the rebellious Gaul delight millions of people all over the world.

We wanted to know which European cartoon character is your favorite. Are you an Asterix fan - or do you prefer Lucky Luke, Tintin, Fix & Foxi or another character?  Many of you answered. Many thanks to all participants! All entries entered our draw for a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design. Katherine Hallam won from Australia.

Her favorite character is Asterix. Congratulations!



DW recommends

Are you good at making things?

Show us just how crafty you are! No doubt, you have made something yourself – a DIY or craft project. We’d like to see the results.   (01.11.2019)  

Related content

Neues Asterix-Heft «Die Tochter des Vercingetorix» vorgestellt

Asterix gets an update with teenage rebel character 24.10.2019

Asterix the Gaul returns in his 38th comic book, "Asterix and the Chieftain's Daughter." In a move to update the books, it centers on a young female heroine. But how did the series portray women in its 60-year history?

DW Euromaxx Comics von Fernandez That´s so german Nur Bares ist Wahres ENGLISCH

Typically German? A cartoonist's perspective 13.09.2019

Razor-sharp and funny to boot: That's the cartoonist's mission. But could those adjectives describes Germans as well? Artist Miguel Fernandez pokes fun at the stereotypes and personality traits attributed to the Germans.

Vespa S Piaggio

Survey: What is your favourite means of transport? 25.09.2019

We would like to know which means of transport you prefer to use. Find out here whether you have won an exclusive Euromaxx design wristwatch.

Advertisement
Film Neues Evangelium von Milo Rau (Fruitmarket/Langfilm/T. Eirich-Schneider)

A black Jesus against exploitation: Milo Rau's 'The New Gospel'

Jesus is a social revolutionary striking against the exploitation of refugees in the film project "The New Gospel," by Swiss director Milo Rau. Here's what the political activist's "Revolt of Dignity" looks like.  

Schriftsteller Lukas Bärfuss (picture-alliance/dpa/telam/P. Ribas)

Swiss writer Lukas Bärfuss wins prestigious Georg Büchner Prize

German's most esteemed literary prize has been awarded to the prodigious Swiss author, playright and essayist, who was praised for examining the "fundamental existential condition of modern life."  

Claudia Emmanuela Santoso The Voice of Germany (Sat.1/ProSieben/André Kowalski)

'Voice of Germany' favorite is newcomer from Indonesia

Claudia Emmanuela Santoso moved from Indonesia to Germany in 2018. The talented singer might just win a German reality talent show, "The Voice of Germany."  

Berlin: Brandenburger Tor (picture-alliance/Dumont/S. Lubenow)

The Brandenburg Gate, Berlin landmark

The Brandenburg Gate — the famous symbol of German unity. Finished in 1791, it was and is the dramatic setting of European history. Currently it's the main stage for the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge (DW)

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  