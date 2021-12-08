Where children sleep: A photo series

Shared mattress on the floor

Not every child has a bed of their own. Indira's house in Kathmandu in Nepal has a single room. At night, the 7-year-old and her siblings sleep together on a mattress on the floor. Indira has been working in a granite quarry for four years — dangerous work, as many of the children there do not wear safety goggles. She would like to be a dancer one day.