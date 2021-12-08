 Where children sleep: A photo series | All media content | DW | 11.12.2021

Culture

Where children sleep: A photo series

From China to Brazil, British artist James Mollison traveled around the world to photograph children and their bedrooms.

  • Photo of Dong, (l), and his room (r) with one bed a small table and chair and a huge photo of Mao

    Cramped quarters

    In Yunnan Province in southwest China, Mollison met 9-year-old Dong. He shares a room with his sister, his parents and his grandfather. The family is poor and owns just enough land to grow rice and sugar cane. When he grows up, Dong wants to be a police officer because then, he can "chase thieves and run around."

  • Photo of Harrison, (l), and his room (R) filled with toys.

    Space galore

    Harrison, 8, leads a very different life. The family lives in a mansion in New Jersey, USA. He has a TV of his own, a bathroom and two large playrooms. He is a single child and attends a private school. The drive to his school takes two hours, but Harrison's mother enjoys the time with her son in the car. Harrison wants to become a veterinarian.

  • Kaya, Young girl in a fluffy dress (l) and photo of her room (L), shelves full of toys and dolls

    A toy world

    Kaya and her parents live in a small apartment in Tokyo. The shelves in the 4-year-old's room are packed with dolls and stuffed animals. Kaya's mother sews the girl's dresses — usually up to three a month. Kaya wears a school uniform to class, however. When she grows up, she wants to be a comic artist and draw Japanese anime.

  • Indira (l) girl with a hammer, and her room (l), a small room with a bed and items hanging from the ceiling

    Shared mattress on the floor

    Not every child has a bed of their own. Indira's house in Kathmandu in Nepal has a single room. At night, the 7-year-old and her siblings sleep together on a mattress on the floor. Indira has been working in a granite quarry for four years — dangerous work, as many of the children there do not wear safety goggles. She would like to be a dancer one day.

  • Sherap (l), boy with shaved head, and his room (l), bunk beds along a wall

    Bunk beds, dormitory-style

    Sherap lives in a monastery in Nepal. The 10-year-old shares a room with 79 other boys who are being trained as monks. They sleep in bunk beds and have few personal belongings. Sherap's parents sent him there.They believe that it will bring good luck to the family if one of their sons enters the monastery.

  • Jasmine (l) and her room (r), pink with a bed and wardrobes and sashes and crowns everywhere

    Beauty queen

    Jasmine, 7, and her family live in a big house in Kentucky, USA. Crowns and sashes she won in children's beauty contests decorate her room. She trains for stage shows every day — an expensive hobby that costs her parents up to several thousand dollars per contest.

  • Ahkohxet (l) and his room (r), a house with a slanted roof, clothing hanging from a line, a mat on the dirt floor

    Mat on a dirt floor

    Ahkohxet is a member of the Kraho tribe, which lives in the Amazon basin in Brazil. The Kraho believe the Earth was created by the sun and the moon. The red color on the 8-year-old boy's chest is part of a tribal ritual. The nearby river provides them with water. They grow half of their own food in infertile soil.

  • Thai (l) and her room (r), a bed by a window with curtains, posters on the wall

    A pop star and dreams

    Thai, 11, her sisters and her parents lives on the third floor of an apartment block in Rio de Janeiro. Her parents are not very wealthy, but the family gets by. The girl has papered her room with posters of Felipe Dylon, a Brazilian pop star. The exhibition "Where Children Sleep" is on at the Edwin Scharff Museum in the German city of Neu-Ulm until February 6, 2022.


