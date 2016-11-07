Visit the new DW website

#WhatAmerica

During the US presidential campaign, DW has been asking voters what kind of America they want for the future. Now it's taking that question to the world.

What kind of America do you want? It's not only a question about who will move into the White House, but what path the country will take in the future. And it's a question of global importance, because what happens in the US has an impact far beyond its borders. DW Reporters asked US voters and people in Europe, Africa, the Americas and Asia for their views. Take a look at what they had to say.

#WhatAmerica: Naser Abd-el Hadi, Palestinian Territories 07.11.2016

The restaurant owner says the Middle East is looking up to America, and there wasn't a lot to look up to during this election campaign season.

#WhatAmerica: Skander al-Khen, Palestinian Territories 07.11.2016

The Ramallah barber wants Americans to remember the affect their vote has on the rest of the world.

#WhatAmerica - Rima Boulasabah, Palestinian Territories 07.11.2016

The Palestinian-American wants the US to be fair on international matters.

#WhatAmerica - Jack Sa'adi, Palestinian Territories 07.11.2016

The American-Palestinian wants the US to do its part in the creation of a Palestinian state.

#WhatAmerica - Corinne Narassiguin, France 07.11.2016

Good American partnership is needed in order to tackle both global terrorism and climate change, says the Socialist Party member from Paris.

Follow the Hashtag: #WhatAmerica do Germans want? 04.11.2016

DW has been asking people across America and around the world: What America do you want? What are your hopes for after the election on November 8th? Here's what Germans told us.

#WhatAmerica: Sandy Chan, Hong Kong 02.11.2016

Sandy Chan, from Hong Kong, wants an America with stricter gun control.

#WhatAmerica: Kai Diekmann, Germany 02.11.2016

Kai Diekmann, German publisher, wants an open and liberal America - the way it has been the past 70 years.

#WhatAmerica: Najma, Zanzibar 02.11.2016

Najma from Zanzibar can't support any of the current candidates in the 2016 US presidential election.

#WhatAmerica: Melanie de Klerk, Canada 02.11.2016

#WhatAmerica: Ibrahima Kone, Guinea 02.11.2016

Ibrahima Kone, from Guinea, is worried about police brutality and thinks Hillary Clinton is the best person to help resolve that issue.

#WhatAmerica: Sheriff Chamson, Guinea 02.11.2016

Sheriff Chamson, from Guinea, wants to see an America that is multicultural.

#WhatAmerica - Sana Chapra, Pakistan 01.11.2016

The TV anchor would like an America that puts an emphasis on free education for all.

#WhatAmerica - Ashraf Ahmer, Pakistan 01.11.2016

Ashraf Ahmer wants an America that works for the better of everyone around the globe.

#WhatAmerica - Madia Javed Qureshi, Pakistan 01.11.2016

The Karachi PR professional would like to see an America that builds relationships, not barriers.

#WhatAmerica: Barbara Sofer, Israel 01.11.2016

Barbara Sofer wants an America that supports Israel, and appreciates its special role in world affairs.
