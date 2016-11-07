WhatAmerica

During the US presidential campaign, DW has been asking voters what kind of America they want for the future. Now it's taking that question to the world.

What kind of America do you want? It's not only a question about who will move into the White House, but what path the country will take in the future. And it's a question of global importance, because what happens in the US has an impact far beyond its borders. DW Reporters asked US voters and people in Europe, Africa, the Americas and Asia for their views. Take a look at what they had to say.