What would happen if all the glaciers melted?

This week's viewer question comes from Rodrigo Bautista in Columbia.
Intact peatlands are enormous carbon sinks and can help to curb global warming. But many of these wetlands are drained and now release large amounts of greenhouse gases. Is this reversible with reflooding?
With COP26 underway, the climate crisis is in the spotlight. Here are the most important facts relating to how our planet has been changing.
Synthetic fibres often contain microplastics that wash out into waste water and finally the oceans. How can they be made more sustainable? Researchers at Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences are investigating how.
Fabiano Ventura is exploring the rooftops of the world to recreate 19th-century photographs of Alpine glaciers. The juxtaposition of then and now makes for a dramatic view of our warming planet.
