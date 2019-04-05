 What outfit do you wear to work? | Euromaxx | DW | 17.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Euromaxx

What outfit do you wear to work?

Waiters and waitresses used to be inconspicuous, but now top restaurants are getting fashion designers in to dress their staff. Presenting gastronomical fashion that is both exclusive and practical at the same time.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Outfit bei der Arbeit

A stylish ambience is part of many restaurants. Especially at top-class establishments, everything from the furnishings and décor to the tableware are perfectly coordinated. But the waiters’ and cooks’ somewhat nondescript working dress did not fit into the picture at all. But that's now all changing. More and more restaurants are focusing on designer fashion – to the delight of employees and customers alike. 

We want to know from our viewers: What do you wear to work?

Send us a photo of yourself in your working clothes. Do you wear a classic suit or dress? Or a boiler suit and hard hat? Or jeans and sneakers?

We are looking forward to your answers. As a thank-you, we raffling an exclusive Euromaxx design wristwatch amongst all the participants. 

The closing date for entries is 17 May 2019, 12:00 UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck. 

 

 

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

Related content

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Modetrends 2019

We asked: which fashion trend most appeal to you? 05.04.2019

This week we wanted to know which of this year’s spring and summer trends appeals to you the most.

Advertisement

Film

Alain Delon, Copyright: Imago/United Archives

Alain Delon receives Cannes honorary Golden Palm prize

The French actor is a European cinema star, famous for unforgettable roles in the 1960s. But his private life also made headlines — and Cannes Film Festival's decision to award him an honorary Palme d'Or sparked protest.  

Books

Book covers by Murnane, Sarid, Danyi, Melchor, Harwicz und Cixous

6 books highlighted in German literary translation shortlist

The shortlist for Germany's top prize for contemporary literature in translation, the Internationaler Literaturpreis, has been revealed. The list includes giants of world literature as well as fresh new voices.  

Music

Israel Tel Aviv ESC 2019 Proben Schweiz (EBU/Thomas Hanses)

Eurovision 2019: The 26 finalist countries

After two semifinals, 15 countries have been eliminated and 26 are going on to the finale on Saturday. DW scopes out the remaining contenders.  

Arts

Deutschland Ausstellung l OST-BERLIN Die halbe Hauptstadt - Skateboard, Germina (Stadtmuseum Berlin/Oliver Ziebe)

'East Berlin. Half a Capital': Exhibition highlights

Thirty years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the exhibition "East Berlin. Half a Capital" provides insight into everyday life in the GDR.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  