What outfit do you wear to work?

A stylish ambience is part of many restaurants. Especially at top-class establishments, everything from the furnishings and décor to the tableware are perfectly coordinated. But the waiters’ and cooks’ somewhat nondescript working dress did not fit into the picture at all. But that's now all changing. More and more restaurants are focusing on designer fashion – to the delight of employees and customers alike.



