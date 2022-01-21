Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
What is thunder precisely? This week's view question comes from Viktor Dashkovsky from the US city of Odessa.
There is something afoot under Europe's super volcano near Naples. For years, scientists have been observing ominous signs in the Phlegraean Fields and they are warning that another eruption could be in the offing.
An own goal from returning defender Mats Hummels was enough to condemn Germany to defeat in their Group F opener against world champions France. With European champions Portugal up next, another early exit looms.
Intact peatlands are enormous carbon sinks and can help to curb global warming. But many of these wetlands are drained and now release large amounts of greenhouse gases. Is this reversible with reflooding?
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version