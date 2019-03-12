 What happens when theater minds meet | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 08.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

What happens when theater minds meet

Part conference, part festival, Berlin's annual Theatertreffen brings together the best and brightest in the theater scene to discuss industry challenges and features 10 of the best German-language stage productions.

Berliner Festspiele l Theatertreffen 2019 l (Sebastian Hoppe)

Actress and drama teacher Raghda Mouawad has a hunger for the stage. She wants to see great productions, and to learn what makes a production "remarkable" in German-speaking countries.

Over the next two weeks, her hunger will likely be sated, since the young Lebanese theater-maker is one of 35 young artists fellows from around the world who have been invited to Berlin to participate in the International Forum part of the festival.

The "Theatertreffen" which roughly translates to "theater meetup," has been presenting thought-provoking contemporary German theater since it began in 1964. During the two-week festival, performances of 10 German-language plays take place alongside workshops and conferences with theater professionals from around the world. There's time for celebration, but also for debate during workshops with renowned experts who discuss the form, content and aesthetics of tomorrow's theater.

Yesterday, today and tomorrow...

A seven-member jury of independent theater critics selected the 10 works to be presented at Theatertreffen — and their job was not an easy one. Jury members visited a total of 418 productions in 65 German-speaking cities before creating a shortlist of 39 productions.

After an eight-hour debate, the jury settled on 10 works deemed to be the best. Of these, nine can be seen in the German capital. Unfortunately, director Ersan Mondtag's Das Internat (Boarding School) cannot be performed in Berlin for technical reasons. Yet, with 31 hours and 20 minutes of high-powered theater pieces, which include a mix of artistic forms, there's still plenty to enjoy.

A scene from Erniedrigte und Beleidigte (The Humiliated and Insulted), based on the novel by Fyodor Dostoevsky, directed by Sebastian Hartmann (Sebastian Hoppe)

"Erniedrigte und Beleidigte" (The Humiliated and Insulted), based on the novel by Fyodor Dostoevsky, directed by Sebastian Hartmann

In Sebastian Hartmann's production from Dresden, Erniedrigte und Beleidigte (The Humiliated and Insulted), an artwork within an artwork is created. The actors duplicate the narrative by painting a mysterious jungle portrait, where the linear narrative forms diverge from one another at times.

Other works showcase unique elements and techniques. Hotel Strindberg, for example, uses well-crafted, multi-perspective sets to depict the complexity of life. Unendlicher Spaß (Infinite Jest) presents dense narratives in which the actors effortlessly slip into a multitude of roles.

The productions also experiment with everyday life and sometimes include the audience, such as in Oratorium, where the actors engage in choruses with the public. In the 10-hour-long Dionysos-Stadt (Dionysos City), director Christopher Rüping aims to tell the story of mankind while reviving ancient theater as a celebration for the people. 

Talking about diversity

In addition to the productions showcased, the world-renowned Theatertreffen in Berlin boasts a wide variety of other events, including public discussions and debates on the current challenges in the industry. 

Perhaps unsurprisingly, there is plenty of room for improvement when it comes to diversity in the theater scene. After criticism that the majority of 10 plays to be performed were directed by men, festival organizers issued a statement saying that beginning in 2020, at least 50% of the 10 selected productions must be directed by women or predominately female collectives.

A conference called "Burning Issues Meets Theatertreffen" held between May 17 and 19 will discuss gender equality, or lack thereof, in the industry.

A lack of racial diversity in the profession is likely to be a topic of discussion, as well. German-born performer and director Miriam Coretta Schulte, who currently works in Switzerland, discusses "problems of representation" in Swiss theater, which are similar to those in German theater. "It's a very white theater, which no longer reflects society."  

Hotel Strindberg, directed by Simon Stone (Sandra Then)

"Hotel Strindberg," directed by Simon Stone

A lot of enthusiasm

With approximately 150 publicly funded theaters and 150 independent theaters, Germany has one of the richest theater scenes in the world. As a result, Germany's foreign office submitted an application for "Germany's Theater and Orchestra Landscape" to be placed on UNESCO's list of immaterial cultural heritage in 2018. A decision is expected by the end of this year.  

Yet, Germany's theater scene is not without its problems. There's a lack of theater engineering experts, for example, as well as the persistent question of how to get more young people interested in theater.

New insights 

This year's Theatertreffen will most certainly lead to interesting insights related to the differences in theater scenes around the world. 

In South Africa, theater is reinventing itself, according to choreographer, teacher and theater-maker Kieron Jiena of Johannesburg. It is addressing the country's most relevant political topics and increasingly featuring more black actors in productions, which address the stories of black South Africans.

Meeting and exchanging ideas with the young international scholarship recipients in Berlin may certainly help. After all, their passion for new forms of theater and contemporary content is infectious. "I want to hear stories," says fellow Kieron Jina. "That's why we go to the theater. To hear the stories about other people!"

 

DW recommends

Berlin 'resurrects' its controversial Palace of the Republic

Many Germans still remember Berlin's demolished Palace of the Republic, but the draft for a new East German constitution from 1990 is widely forgotten. An art event revisits the symbolic charge of the two phantoms. (07.03.2019)  

Ku'damm theater closes its doors, signalling the end of an era

Located in the heart of historic West Berlin, the Art Deco Kurfuerstendamm Theater and Comedy building will soon be demolished. The last performance in the original building to take place at the end of May. (22.05.2018)  

Curtain comes down on Frank Castorf's era at the Volksbühne

Unconventional and provocative: As the artistic director of Berlin's Volksbühne - the "People's Theater" - Frank Castor wrote theater history. Here's why his productions were so unusual. (29.06.2017)  

Chris Dercon resigns as Volksbühne director after short and stormy reign

Only a few months after launching his first production at the Berlin Volksbühne, the controversial theater director and former Tate Modern head has decided to give up his new role in the capital. (13.04.2018)  

A little peace: 'Russian Seasons' festival kicks off in Berlin

Russian theaters and orchestras will perform in a range of concerts, exhibitions and shows throughout Germany this year. DW's Anastassia Boutsko wonders if it's a way of scaring off evil spirits in the political realm. (09.01.2019)  

Related content

Ruhrtriennale Intendantin Stefanie Carp

A new start for Ruhrtriennale director Stefanie Carp 12.03.2019

After the controversy related to the band Young Fathers and their support of the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement at last year's Ruhrtriennale, the event's organizers are back with a spectacular program for 2019.

Berliner Festspiele l Palast der Republik

Berlin 'resurrects' its controversial Palace of the Republic 07.03.2019

Many Germans still remember Berlin's demolished Palace of the Republic, but the draft for a new East German constitution from 1990 is widely forgotten. An art event revisits the symbolic charge of the two phantoms.

Bulgarien Plowdiw - Performance der Eröffnungszeremonievon

Plovdiv 2019: Historic moment for a historic city 14.01.2019

Bulgaria's second city has been inaugurated as European Capital of Culture 2019, an honor it shares with the Italian city of Matera. Under the motto "Together," Plovdiv kicks off a yearlong celebration of culture.

Advertisement

Film

Black Panther Filmstill (picture-alliance/dpa/Marvel Studios)

The most successful movies of all time

Two of James Cameron's works are record-breaking titles, but overall, the "Avengers" films dominate the list of the world's top 10 box-office hits.  

Arts.21

Soviet housing complex ( Erik-Jan Ouwerkerk)

Powering Westward

English has replaced Russian as the first foreign language, and people travel to the EU without a visa. Georgia, a country in upheaval, its literature: a discovery! Open and fearless, it explores the past, abysses and radical changes.  

Music

Formally clad young people running towards the photographer in an outdoor setting (picture-alliance/dpa/Bundesjugendorchester/S. Pfruener)

Germany's National Youth Orchestra at 50

This orchestra has given a platform to talented young musicians for half a century now, and under conductors like Karajan, Petrenko and Rattle, most of them have gone on to professional careers in music.  

Arts

BG Ausstellung - The Black Image Corporation im Gropius Bau Berlin (Johnson Publishing Company, LLC. )

African-American fashion magazine 'Ebony' photos on show in Berlin

US magazines "Ebony" and "Jet" have influenced generations of black Americans. Former president Barack Obama is no exception. An exhibition in Berlin shows treasures from the archive of the magazine's publisher.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  