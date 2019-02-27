What fruit is typical in your region?

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
This week, Euromaxx wanted to know what fruit your home region was known for.
Many of you told us what fruit your home region was known for. Thank you all for writing in!
Iguaraya fruit
And the winner of our exclusive Euromaxx watch is Orangel De Jesus Pimienta Ochoa from Colombia! Congratulations!
This week, Euromaxx goes to the Menton lemon festival in southern France. What fruit is your home region known for?
"Roma" and "The Favourite" were nominated 10 times, and both are up for the best film Academy Award. Most observers agree on the best actor pick, but the jury is still out on who will win the best actress trophy.
How do you illustrate the idea of Europe? A book project initiated by Gruffalo-creator Axel Scheffler collects 45 works of artists who feel the UK should not leave the EU.
Ukraine will not participate in this year's Eurovision Song Contest after several contestants refused to agree to contracts barring them from performing in Russia. Singer Maruv said the conditions equaled "censorship."
The #metoo and "Time's Up" movements have reshifted the balance of power in arts and culture. At DW's Global Media Forum in Bonn, a panel of prominent women discuss the seismic changes underway.
What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.
