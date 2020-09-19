 What do you like most about Oktoberfest? | Lifestyle | DW | 02.09.2022

Lifestyle

What do you like most about Oktoberfest?

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the world’s largest public festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021. This year, the "Wiesn" is open to visitors again. Are you going? What do you like most about Oktoberfest?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Oktoberfest

On 17 September 2022, it will be back again: To start the world’s largest public festival, the Munich Oktoberfest, the exclamation “O’zapft is!” will be heard again. A delight for fans of traditional Bavarian costumes, hearty meals and German beer! The first Oktoberfest took place in 1810. The occasion: Ludwig, Crown Prince of Bavaria, was getting married. As it went down well with the public, the festival was repeated in the following years, and due to the milder temperatures, it was even moved up to September. 

We want to know: What do you like most about Oktoberfest?

The Tents
The Costumes
The Food
The Beer
The Music
The Rides
Something else:

Let us know! As a little thank you, one lucky winner will receive a sweatshirt and a cotton tote from the DW “Uncensored Collection” for worldwide freedom of speech. On its label, there are tips on how to follow censored media from anywhere the world. 

Closing date for entries is 30 September 2022, 12 noon UTC. All decisions are final. Good luck!

