On 17 September 2022, it will be back again: To start the world’s largest public festival, the Munich Oktoberfest, the exclamation “O’zapft is!” will be heard again. A delight for fans of traditional Bavarian costumes, hearty meals and German beer! The first Oktoberfest took place in 1810. The occasion: Ludwig, Crown Prince of Bavaria, was getting married. As it went down well with the public, the festival was repeated in the following years, and due to the milder temperatures, it was even moved up to September.

We want to know: What do you like most about Oktoberfest?



The Tents

The Costumes

The Food

The Beer

The Music

The Rides

Something else:

Let us know! As a little thank you, one lucky winner will receive a sweatshirt and a cotton tote from the DW “Uncensored Collection” for worldwide freedom of speech. On its label, there are tips on how to follow censored media from anywhere the world.

Closing date for entries is 30 September 2022, 12 noon UTC. All decisions are final. Good luck!