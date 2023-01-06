  1. Skip to content
Image: DW

What are your new year’s resolutions for 2023?

41 minutes ago

A healthier diet, doing more sports, or spending more time with family and friends – many people use the turn of the year as an occasion to make a change in their lives. What are your new year’s resolutions for 2023?

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lk1t

For many people in Europe, the turn of the year symbolizes a new beginning. And often times, it’s the perfect occasion to make a change in your life and to drop old habits. Or to finally get started on things that you’ve been meaning to do for a long time – like more exercise, or a healthier lifestyle. There are other plans that people intend to get started on, too: like learning a new language, reading more books, or adopting a more sustainable lifestyle.

We’d like to know: Do you have any new year’s resolutions for 2023? If so, what are they? We look forward to hearing from you.

As a little thank you, one lucky winner will receive a sweatshirt and a cotton tote from the DW “Uncensored Collection” for worldwide freedom of speech. The sweatshirt is made from 100% organic cotton. On its label, there are tips on how to follow censored media from anywhere the world. 

Answer:

Closing date for entries is 27 January 2023, 12 noon UTC. All decisions are final. Good luck!

