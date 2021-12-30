What are you hoping for in 2022?

New year, new you? For many people, the New Year can be a time to start afresh. In many ways it represents a blank slate, perhaps combined with certain hopes and desires. One New Year’s resolution that will surely unite everyone is for the pandemic to end. But what about for you? What do you hope for in 2022? Is there something that stands out? We would love to hear from you! Write to us, and as a token of our thanks, we will send out a rucksack, in a DW design, filled with goodies to a lucky contestant. The closing date is the 7th of January 2022, at 12 UTC. The judges’ decision is final. Good luck!



And: We know of course what we would like ourselves: we hope that 2022 you will continue to enjoy Euromaxx’s content and will stay connected to us. All the best!

