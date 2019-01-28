We asked: which fashion trend most appeal to you?

Cycling shorts, oversized fashion or bright yellow? This week a lot of wrote in to tell us which of this year’s spring and summer fashion trends most appeals to you. A big thank you to everyone who participated!



Everyone who participated was included in a drawing for a wristwatch featuring our Euromaxx design. The winner of the drawing is Iris Robbins froma Maryland, USA.

She wrote: "My favorite fashion trend is "Color Trend Yellow" because yellow is a bright and happy color, which cheers us up and suits me." Congratulations!