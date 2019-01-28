 We asked: which fashion trend most appeal to you? | Euromaxx | DW | 05.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Euromaxx

We asked: which fashion trend most appeal to you?

This week we wanted to know which of this year’s spring and summer trends appeals to you the most.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Modetrends 2019

Cycling shorts, oversized fashion or bright yellow? This week a lot of wrote in to tell us which of this year’s spring and summer fashion trends most appeals to you. A big thank you to everyone who participated!

Everyone who participated was included in a drawing for a wristwatch featuring our Euromaxx design. The winner of the drawing is Iris Robbins froma Maryland, USA.
She wrote: "My favorite fashion trend is "Color Trend Yellow" because yellow is a bright and happy color, which cheers us up and suits me." Congratulations!

Related content

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Schönstes Erlebnis mit Euromaxx

Your favorite Euromaxx moment! 28.01.2019

We wanted to know your favorite Euromaxx moment. Find out here whether you have won our exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch. 

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Schönstes Erlebnis mit Euromaxx

Your favorite Euromaxx moment! 18.01.2019

Euromaxx has been bringing you beautiful images and exciting stories from Europe for over fifteen years. What was your favorite moment on Euromaxx? 

DW Gewinner Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Hot Summer

How do You Stay Cool in the Summer Heat? 24.08.2018

This week, Euromaxx wanted to hear your advice on how to keep cool when temperatures outside are scorching hot. Thanks to your help, we did not melt as feared!

Advertisement

Film

Disney Dumbo 2019 (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

'Dumbo' is not the end of Disney remakes

Reviews for Tim Burton's new film are underwhelming, but that doesn't mean Disney will stop revamping its trove of animated classics into live-action films that feature top stars and amazing CGI.  

Books

The cover of the Book Das Parfum by Patrick Süskind (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

Germany's most mysterious author? Patrick Süskind at 70

Süskind shot to fame with the international best-seller "Perfume: The Story of a Murderer," yet he's a recluse of German literature. It's a bit of a personal irony for DW's Cristina Burack, who reflects as he turns 70.  

Music

Deutschland Portrait von Ludwig van Beethoven (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/H.-D. Falkenstein)

Moonlighting at the Beethovenfest

The earth's satellite has inspired many works of art, literature and music — and the coming season of the Beethovenfest in Bonn. The playbill from September 6-19 has now been announced.  

Arts

Katar Eröffnung des Nationalmuseums in Doha (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Babu)

Qatar's new national museum: Inspired by the desert rose

The Arabian desert state opened its spectacular new Jean Nouvel-designed national museum in Doha this week. It's part of an extensive plan to transform the small Gulf nation into a cultural superpower.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  