Mashallah!

Traditions are maintained in the new homeland too. Here at a circumcision party in Berlin, "Mashallah" in written on the boy's sash. It means "praise be" or "what God has willed." The traveling exhibition is sponsored by the German Foreign Office, among others. In addition to Essen, Hamburg and Berlin, it is also being held in cooperation with the Goethe Institute in Izmir, Istanbul and Ankara.