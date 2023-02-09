  1. Skip to content
LIVE — Ukrainian President Zelenskyy speaks to EU lawmakers

10 minutes ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a whirlwind tour of his major European supporters, seeking more support and military hardware.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NGwc

You can watch DW TV’s live coverage in this article or on YouTube.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel on Thursday welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he arrived in Brussels.

Ahead of his address, Zelenskyy appeared with his hand on his heart in front of the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag while the European Parliament played his country's national anthem.

Zelenskyy's tour of European capitals has brought him to Brussels to urge EU leaders to send fighter jets and long-range weapons to beef up Kyiv's defenses against Moscow's forces.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday pledged that France would firmly stand by Ukraine, as he met with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

Macron added that Russia could not be allowed to win the war and that the two leaders, along with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who traveled to Paris as well, would be discussing Kyiv's needs to sustain its war efforts.

Scholz also assured Zelenskyy of enduring allied support. The German chancellor said that since Russia's invasion began a year ago, Germany and its partners had backed Ukraine "financially, with humanitarian aid and with weapons."

rc/es (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)

DW Livestream

www.youtube.com
