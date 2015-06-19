 Want to talk about matters of love? | Interaction | DW | 23.11.2021

Interaction

Want to talk about matters of love?

DW’s English podcast provides a space for critical conversations on relationship topics, important to Indians.

Portrait of Evelyn Sharma with the lettering Love Matters with Evelyn Sharma

Want to talk about sex openly? Are you figuring out how to be happily single? Or are you at odds with your family over your partner choice? 

Love Matters is here to help you navigate the ups and downs of love — with the help of celebrity guests and influencers! Each week, Bollywood actress, entrepreneur, mother and wife Evelyn Sharma hears from a listener with a relationship challenge and speaks to well-known Indians, who open up about their own experiences of love.

The podcast provides a space to talk about the love and relationship topics that are important to Indians. So tune in and just click here to write us and have your relationship challenges featured!

