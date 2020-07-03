Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Wadden Sea is a marine zone lying between northwestern continental Europe and the Frisian Islands. Parts of it lie in Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark.
The Wadden Sea is a shallow zone containing tidal flats and wetlands. Because of its unparalleled scale and biological diversity, it has been included in UNESCO's World Heritage List. It has a total area of some 10,000 square kilometers. In German, the area is known as the "Wattenmeer." This is an automatic compilation of DW content on the Wadden Sea.
The Wadden Sea lies to the north-west of Germany’s coastline and it’s there that the World Wildlife Fund is demanding measures to combat the effects of rising sea levels. Over centuries, people there have claimed land from the water and built long lines of dikes to protect it. But far from the shores of the mainland, are other, more natural defenses, which now need some protecting of their own.
Germany's Wadden Sea National Park, along the North Sea coast, turned 25 this month. As the world struggles with agreements to reverse biodiversity loss, the Wadden Sea shines as an example of transnational conservation.