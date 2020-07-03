The Wadden Sea is a marine zone lying between northwestern continental Europe and the Frisian Islands. Parts of it lie in Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark.

The Wadden Sea is a shallow zone containing tidal flats and wetlands. Because of its unparalleled scale and biological diversity, it has been included in UNESCO's World Heritage List. It has a total area of some 10,000 square kilometers. In German, the area is known as the "Wattenmeer."