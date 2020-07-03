Visit the new DW website

Wadden Sea

The Wadden Sea is a marine zone lying between northwestern continental Europe and the Frisian Islands. Parts of it lie in Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark.

The Wadden Sea is a shallow zone containing tidal flats and wetlands. Because of its unparalleled scale and biological diversity, it has been included in UNESCO's World Heritage List. It has a total area of some 10,000 square kilometers. In German, the area is known as the "Wattenmeer." This is an automatic compilation of DW content on the Wadden Sea.

Kegelrobbe, Kegel-Robbe Halichoerus grypus, schaut auf dem Wasser, Niederlande, Zeeland, Brouwersdam gray seal Halichoerus grypus, swimming at sunset, Netherlands, Zeeland, Brouwersdam BLWS543431 Copyright: xblickwinkel/AGAMI/M.xvanxDuijnx

Germany's seal population on the rise after coronavirus restrictions clear beaches 03.07.2020

This spring, as many of Germany's beaches were closed and people were encouraged to stay home, gray seals in the North Sea appear to have thrived. Numbers have tripled since 2008.
HANDOUT - The coast of Guinea-Bissau in West Africa is pictured in this image from the Landsat-8 satellite, 09 January 2014. Mangrove swamps are abundant along this coastline, acting as important feeding grounds for fish, birds and animals. Flowing from the east, the Geba River empties into the Atlantic Ocean, with the country_s capital city of Bissau located on the river estuary. The city appears as a light brown area in the upper-central portion of the image. Photo: USGS/ESA /dpa Editorial use only | Verwendung weltweit

Mudflats: The world's great coastal protectors 17.01.2020

The rising levels of our global seas poses serious threats to low-lying coastal communities. Nature itself can go some way to offering a solution.

Silbermöwe Larus argentatus im Flug über der Nordsee /

Wadden Sea: A bird's paradise 16.01.2020

The Wadden Sea is known for its millions of birds. Some stay all year, others are just passing through the intertidal zone off northwestern continental Europe. Here are a few of our favorites.
August 2019, Bilder von der deutschen Insel Pellworm, Deich mit Steinen befestigt

Are coastal dikes enough to protect against sea level rise? 15.01.2020

A meter below sea level, the German island of Pellworm is surrounded by towering dikes designed to keep storm surges out. But will they be enough to protect the green island from climate-induced rising waters?
August 2019, Nordsee, Personen auf einer Insel, Redakteurin: Tamsin Walker

The man who walks through the sea to deliver post 15.01.2020

As sea levels rise and oceans become warmer, the consequences will hit us all. But some, like Knud Knudsen, a man who walks through the Wadden Sea to deliver the mail, are better placed to notice the shifting tides.

Wattenmeer, Nordsee, Nordfriesland, Sandbaenke, Priele, Fahrrinne, UNESCO-Weltnaturerbe, Luftaufnahme, Schleswig-Holstein | Verwendung weltweit

The Wadden Sea — a unique habitat between land and water 13.01.2020

Although mudflats can be seen in many places around the world, the biggest is found on the North Sea. But what is it about these ecosystems that makes them so special? And how are they threatened by climate change?
Komplett vom Wasser eingeschlossen sind am Freitag (12.01.2007) die Warften mit den Wohnhäusern auf der nordfriesischen Hallig Hooge. Sturmtief Franz hatte das Morgenhochwasser rund 2,2 Meter höher als das normale Hochwasser auflassen. Die Hallig war am Donnerstag und Freitag vom Schiffsverkehr abgeschnitten. Foto: Hartmut Dell-Missier dpa/lno +++(c) dpa - Report+++

The German islands that regularly vanish beneath the sea 03.01.2020

Those who live on Germany's tiny Hallig islands have to share their land with the sea which regularly floods it. Some residents of Hooge talk about living with a phenomenon called "Land unter" — literally, land under.
Westmole vom Suedhafen, waehrend Orkan Xaver, Helgoland, Schleswig-Holstein, Deutschland / Südhafen | Verwendung weltweit

Could flooding be a cure for rising seas? 23.12.2019

For centuries, human beings have fought the sea to gain coastal land. In an era of rising ocean levels, the eternal tug-of-war that led to the creation of landmass in countries around the world, is entering a new era.

ARCHIV - Häuser sind am 05.12.2013 auf der nordfriesischen Hallig Langeneß (Schleswig-Holstein) in der Nordsee zu sehen. Bei Sturmflut an der Nordsee sind die Halligen am meisten gefährdet. Die nordfriesischen Inseln und Halligen wollen sich besser gegen Stürme und Fluten wappnen. Zugleich fordern sie aber auch bessere Unterstützung im Katastrophenfall, etwa durch eine einheitliche Küstenwache. Foto: Maja Hitij/dpa (zu dpa «Nordfriesische Inseln wollen besseren Katastrophenschutz» vom 19.04.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Living Planet: Hallig Islands 26.09.2019

The Wadden Sea lies to the north-west of Germany’s coastline and it’s there that the World Wildlife Fund is demanding measures to combat the effects of rising sea levels. Over centuries, people there have claimed land from the water and built long lines of dikes to protect it. But far from the shores of the mainland, are other, more natural defenses, which now need some protecting of their own.

Holger Spreer und Nele Wree gehen am 07.05.2013 zu ihrem künftigen Wohnsitz, der Hallig Süderoog (Schleswig-Holstein). Die beiden werden als künftige Pächter und Angestellte des Landesbetriebes für Küstenschutz die einzigen ständigen Bewohner des Nationalparkes Wattenmeer sein. Foto: Carsten Rehder/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Washed up video camera on Süderoog island traced to boy from Hull 05.12.2017

The video camera washed up on the German North Sea island has been traced to William, a boy from England's Hull region. Germany's DGzRS search and rescue organization says his father has contacted the finders.
Water hyacinth (Eichhornia crassipes), Pantanal wetlands, Southwestern Brazil, South America | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

The wondrous world of wetlands 04.12.2017

Nature offers an array of different natural wonders - wetlands are some of the most delicate and diverse. They give homes to millions of animals and help regulate the global water supply. Some don't even look wet.
Segeltour NABU macht Meer

Cold, gray and far away? An exploration of the North and Baltic seas 15.08.2017

DW's Harald Franzen had always looked south from his home in central Germany for his family beach vacations, but an invite to explore Germany's seas led to some fascinating discoveries — before he even got on board.
Seehund am Strand, Helgoland *** Bilder von Irene Quaile-Kersken, DW August 2012

Europe's Wadden Sea seals on the 'up' 28.10.2015

Seals in the Wadden Sea area of the North Sea were once in danger of dying out. Now they are thriving. Bradnee Chambers from the Bonn-based CMS and Rüdiger Strempel from the Wadden Sea Secretariat explain why.
Bildergalerie englisch: Nationalpark Hamburgisches Wattenmeer, Wattweg

Hamburg Wadden Sea park declared UNESCO heritage site 27.06.2011

The Hamburg Wadden Sea National Park has been granted world heritage status by UNESCO, putting it on par with such wonders as the Grand Canyon, the Pyramids of Giza and the Cologne Cathedral.
Austernfischer auf Ei, Austernfischer, Nationalpark Schleswig-Holsteinisches Wattenmeer. Freigabe durch Frau Vivian Sophie Kreft, EUROPARC Deutschland e.V.

Twenty-five-year conservation effort pays off on Germany's North Sea coast 25.10.2010

Germany's Wadden Sea National Park, along the North Sea coast, turned 25 this month. As the world struggles with agreements to reverse biodiversity loss, the Wadden Sea shines as an example of transnational conservation.
Schleswig-Holstein, Deutschland-Portal, Deutschland-Fakten, D-Portal, Michael Hüter, Karikatur, Grafik

Kicking flounder in the Wadden Sea 18.11.2009

It all started with an odd pastime called "flounder kicking." As a child, Boy Boysen would wade with his father in the tidal flats of the Wadden Sea, catching fish with his bare feet and hands.
