 Virus-hit Alexander Zverev knocked out of Indian Wells | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 12.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Virus-hit Alexander Zverev knocked out of Indian Wells

Alexander Zverev was sent crashing out of the Indian Wells, losing to Jan-Lennard Struff in an all-German clash. Zverev is the latest player to be affected by a virus at the tournament.

USA Tennis BNP Paribas Open Alexander Zverev vs Jan-Lennard Struff (Reuters/USA TODAY Sports/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

Alexander Zverev crashed out of the Indian Wells after suffering from illness.

A virus going around the Indian Wells tournament in California has claimed its latest victim, with Alexander Zverev well below his best as crashed out of the tournament in the third round.

Zverev fell to compatriot Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-1, who will now face Canadian 13th seed Milos Raonic.

The match last barely an hour as Struff saved all four break points he faced to seal his first win over Zverev in five attempts.

"I have been sick for a week. That hasn't changed unfortunately," Zverev, the world number three, said.

"I think I just got unlucky, got a virus somewhere and that's how it is."

Mixed fortunes in 2019

Expectations are high for Zverev in 2019 after finishing last season with victories over Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on his way to clinching the ATP World Tour Finals.

An injury-hit start to the new year saw him crash out of the Australian Open in the fourth round, however he reached the final of the Mexican Open last month, falling to fellow up-and-comer Nick Kyrgios of Australia.

The 21-year-old is now targeting his next tournament, the Miami Open, which kicks off on March 19.

"It's now about getting healthy and about recovering and preparing myself for Miami, because Miami is a tournament I do well in."

USA Tennis BNP Paribas Open Angelique Kerber vs Natalia Vikhlyantseva (Getty Images/Yong Teck Lim)

Virus hits California

A number of players have already been downed by illness, with Serena Williams retiring from her third-round match on Sunday due to "extreme dizziness and extreme fatigue".

Also on Monday, Anastasija Sevastova withdrew from her clash with Anett Kontaveit while trailing 5-0, with the WTA saying he had a "viral illness".

Elsewhere, Angelique Kerber came back from a first-set shock to beat Russian qualifier Natalia Vikjlyantseva. While Japanese world number one Naomi Osaka progressed to the fourth round with victory over American Danielle Collins.

On the men's side, world number one Novak Djokovic will resume his match against German Philipp Kohlschreiber on Tuesday after play was suspended due to rain.

Related content

Australian Open Tennis Alexander Zverev

Germany's Alexander Zverev exits Australian Open in meltdown 21.01.2019

Fourth-seeded men's player Alexander Zverev has crashed out of the Australian Open in the fourth round, losing to Canada's Milos Raonic. On the women's side, Serena Williams overcame Simona Halep to advance.

Tennis: Hopman Cup - Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber, Alexander Zverev advance to Hopman Cup final 04.01.2019

Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev have beaten their Australian singles opponents to advance to the final of the Hopman Cup. Germany are seen as the favorites to win the mixed tennis tournament in Australia.

ATP World Tour Finals in London | Finale Alexander Zverev vs. Novak Djokovic

Australian Open: Alexander Zverev looking to finally leap past big three 11.01.2019

After a strong end to 2018 Alexander Zverev has another chance to improve a mediocre Grand Slam record, but there are doubts about his fitness. Angelique Kerber will be looking to win her second Australian Open.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  