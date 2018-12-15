 Vine founder Colin Kroll found dead in New York | News | DW | 17.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Vine founder Colin Kroll found dead in New York

Young US internet star Colin Kroll has been found dead in his New York apartment by police. Kroll co-founded the now-defunct video app Vine and the quiz game HQ Trivia. A drug overdose is suspected.

Colin Kroll CEO HQ Trivia und ehemaliger Mitbegründer von Vine gestorben (Getty Images/S. Lawton)

New York's police department said officers went to Kroll's Manhattan apartment after a woman called, asking them to check on his well-being. The 34-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday.

The short-message giant Twitter bought Vine in 2012, shortly after its launch, before disabling uploads in 2016, while HQ Trivia, initially a "blockbuster" on its release in 2017, had recently plunged in ratings, according to the tech news site Recode.

Read more: Facebook's Zuckerberg before US Congress

"It truly is a waste," Kroll's father told the New York Times. "At 34, imagine the things he'd done and the skills he had."

"He worked too many hours and too hard,” said Alan Kroll.

The New York Post, quoting sources, said the call had come from Kroll's girlfriend. He was found "face-down in his bedroom."  An envelope "containing white powder" was also recovered.

HQ Trivia late on Sunday said "it's with deep sadness that we say goodbye."

Rus Yusupov, who co-funded the now-defunct Vine and then Trivia HQ, tweeted that Kroll "made the world and internet a better place. Rest in peace, brother."

The New York magazine Intelligencer reported last December that Kroll was fired from Twitter 18 months into Vine's acquisition "for being a bad manager."

At HQ Trivia, a colleague filed a formal complaint last August against its new CEO Kroll but the firm found it "yielded no concerns," reported Recode.

ipj/ng (AP, AFP, dpa)

Watch video 02:08
Now live
02:08 mins.

Virtual stars are perfect stars

DW recommends

Facebook: dismantling an internet superstar

It's been a ropey period for Facebook, and with Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg now up before Congress in the US, things may get even ropier. Can the social media stave off a decline that many have predicted? (11.04.2018)  

Facebook accused of silencing critical Vietnamese bloggers

Facebook is being used to silence bloggers critical of Vietnam's government, according to Reporters Without Borders. The campaigners said there were 26 imprisoned media workers in the Southeast Asian nation. (15.12.2018)  

WWW links

New York Times

HQ Trivia co-founder found dead

Vine

Vine "now placed Vine in an archived state"

Recode

'Shrinking audience,' reported Recode

Intelligencer magazine

'Creepy behavior'

Audios and videos on the topic

Virtual stars are perfect stars  

Is Europe keeping up with digital innovation?  

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 