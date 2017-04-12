The VidCon was launched in the US and is regarded as the most important and largest video convention in the world.

The multi-genre online video conference was founded in 2010 by Hank and John Green in Los Angeles. The annual conference takes place in Anaheim, California. VidCon offers workshops, talks, and fan meet-ups. It serves as an exchange platform for web video makers, non-professionals and commercial stakeholders. 2017 has seen international offshoots in Amsterdam and Melbourne.