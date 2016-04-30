Visit the new DW website

Victoria, Crown Princess

Sweden's Darling

Crown princess Victoria is the eldest child and heir apparent of King Carl Gustav XVI and Silvia of Sweden. In June 2010 she made international headlines when she married her fitness trainer Daniel Westling. The couple have two children together, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar. If Victoria ascends the throne after her father, she will be the fourth reigning queen in Swedish history.