Based in one of the richest cities in Germany, VfL Wolfsburg are backed by automotive giants Volkswagen. Though one of the youngest clubs in the Bundesliga, they quickly rose to the top, winning the league title in 2009.

Wolfsburg established themselves quickly upon their promotion to the Bundesliga in 1997, needing just 12 seasons to win their first title. They are well tested in the cup as well, making three consecutive semifinals between 2013 and 2014 before lifting the German Cup for the first time in 2015. For all of updates on Wolfsburg, go through DW's collated content below.