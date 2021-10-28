Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Based in one of the richest cities in Germany, VfL Wolfsburg are backed by automotive giants Volkswagen. Though one of the youngest clubs in the Bundesliga, they quickly rose to the top, winning the league title in 2009.
Wolfsburg established themselves quickly upon their promotion to the Bundesliga in 1997, needing just 12 seasons to win their first title. They are well tested in the cup as well, making three consecutive semifinals between 2013 and 2014 before lifting the German Cup for the first time in 2015. For all of updates on Wolfsburg, go through DW's collated content below.
Freiburg had failed to win a point all season but once again they have put a serious dent in Wolfsburg's title hopes after a draw on Saturday. Elsewhere in women's football, there are disturbing allegations in the NWSL.
Without creative force Marcel Sabitzer, who has since finalized a move to Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig were toothless in defeat to Wolfsburg. The Wolves made it three from three to lead the Bundesliga early on.
On the day the 2021 Women's Bundesliga title is decided comes James' conversation with two-time German footballer of the year Celia Sasic. The former Germany striker talks about the evolution of identity in the women's game in Germany and why accessibility remains the most important starting point. James is also joined by DW colleague Barbara Mohr.
Ridle Baku is a regular starter for Wolfsburg and one of Germany's great hopes. But the 22-year-old German of Congolese descent tells DW it's not easy for a young Black player to become a professional footballer.
Second-half strikes from Manuel Akanji and Jadon Sancho won Borussia Dortmund the game against Wolfsburg. But, again, they started slowly. It's a habit they need to break sooner rather than later, says DW's Matt Pearson.