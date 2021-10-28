Visit the new DW website

VfL Wolfsburg

Based in one of the richest cities in Germany, VfL Wolfsburg are backed by automotive giants Volkswagen. Though one of the youngest clubs in the Bundesliga, they quickly rose to the top, winning the league title in 2009.

Wolfsburg established themselves quickly upon their promotion to the Bundesliga in 1997, needing just 12 seasons to win their first title. They are well tested in the cup as well, making three consecutive semifinals between 2013 and 2014 before lifting the German Cup for the first time in 2015. For all of updates on Wolfsburg, go through DW's collated content below.

L: 23.10.2021, Cheftrainer Mark van Bommel VfL Wolfsburg Wolfsburg M: Wolfsburg's Austrian head coach Oliver Glasner on April 24, 2021 R: 23.10.2021, Trainer Jesse Marsch RB Leipzig

Bundesliga: Why are Frankfurt, Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig struggling? 28.10.2021

Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig all finished in European qualification places last year, but this season they are struggling. Jasmine Baba explains why things are different for the Bundesliga trio.
SINSHEIM, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 25: Mark van Bommel, Head Coach of VfL Wolfsburg looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between TSG Hoffenheim and VfL Wolfsburg at PreZero-Arena on September 25, 2021 in Sinsheim, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Mark van Bommel fired by Wolfsburg after 13 games 24.10.2021

Wolfsburg have fired their head coach Mark van Bommel after an eight-game winless run. The Dutchman had enjoyed a strong start to the season, but Wolfsburg have decided to cut ties with the former Bayern Munich player.
Flyeralarm Frauen Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17.10.2021 Eintracht Frauen jubeln ¸ber das 3:2, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17.10.2021 *** Flyeralarm Frauen Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17 10 2021 Eintracht women cheer 3 2, Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17 10 2021 Copyright: xBEAUTIFULxSPORTS/Gawlikx

Big upsets bring excitement to women's Bundesliga 18.10.2021

The women's Bundesliga provided quite the spectacle, with two shocking upsets involving Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg. Werder Bremen celebrated a passionate first victory, and Sassuolo are overachieving in Italy.
Flyeralarm Frauen-Bundesliga 4.Spieltag - 21/22 - SC Freiburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg - 02-10-2021 Torjubel SC Freiburg beim 1:1 durch Mia Buechele SC Freiburg 31, Flyeralarm Frauen-Bundesliga, SC Freiburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg, am Samstag, den 02. Oktober 2021 / Moeslestadion in Freiburg Deutschland. *** Flyeralarm Frauen Bundesliga 4 Spieltag 21 22 SC Freiburg vs VfL Wolfsburg 02 10 2021 Goal celebration SC Freiburg at 1 1 by Mia Buechele SC Freiburg 31 , Flyeralarm Frauen Bundesliga, SC Freiburg vs VfL Wolfsburg, on Saturday 02 October 2021 Moeslestadion in Freiburg Germany Copyright: xBEAUTIFULxSPORTS/G.xHubbsx

Women's Bundesliga: 'Deja vu' as Wolfsburg hand Bayern Munich title advantage 03.10.2021

Freiburg had failed to win a point all season but once again they have put a serious dent in Wolfsburg's title hopes after a draw on Saturday. Elsewhere in women's football, there are disturbing allegations in the NWSL.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Greuther Fuerth v VfL Wolfsburg - Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer, Fuerth, Germany - September 11, 2021 VfL Wolfsburg's Lukas Nmecha celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Heiko Becker DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

How Wolfsburg have risen to Bundesliga leaders 17.09.2021

The season started with a German Cup exit following a substitution error. But now Wolfsburg face their ex-coach and are top of the Bundesliga after four wins from four, thanks to clever planning and a miserly defense.
WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - AUGUST 29: Jerome Roussillon of VfL Wolfsburg celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig at Volkswagen Arena on August 29, 2021 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig miss Bayern Munich target Marcel Sabitzer as Wolfsburg go top 29.08.2021

Without creative force Marcel Sabitzer, who has since finalized a move to Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig were toothless in defeat to Wolfsburg. The Wolves made it three from three to lead the Bundesliga early on.
DW Teaser Podcastproject fußball.

German football identity: Celia Sasic 06.06.2021

On the day the 2021 Women's Bundesliga title is decided comes James' conversation with two-time German footballer of the year Celia Sasic. The former Germany striker talks about the evolution of identity in the women's game in Germany and why accessibility remains the most important starting point. James is also joined by DW colleague Barbara Mohr.
28.11.2019 FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 file photo then head coach of PSV Eindhoven, Mark van Bommel, gives instructions from the side line during the Europa League group D soccer match between Sporting CP and PSV Eindhoven at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Portugal. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Bundesliga: Mark van Bommel will not be the main man at Wolfsburg 04.06.2021

Bundesliga side Wolfsburg have appointed former Bayern Munich and Netherlands captain Mark van Bommel as head coach. The Dutchman had a fearsome reputation as a player, but he will be a junior partner in Wolfsburg.
Fußball: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt - VfL Wolfsburg, 28. Spieltag im Deutsche Bank Park. Frankfurts Spieler jubeln über den Treffer zum 1:1 durch Kamada (r, verdeckt). WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen.

Fast and furious Frankfurt are Champions League ready 10.04.2021

Two Bundesliga candidates for next season's Champions League served up a football feast. Beneath the radar, Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg have had impressive seasons.
Fußball: Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg - 1. FC Köln, 27. Spieltag in der Volkswagen-Arena. Wolfsburgs Ridle Baku spielt den Ball.

Ridle Baku: 'It's not easy for a Black guy to become a professional footballer' 05.04.2021

Ridle Baku is a regular starter for Wolfsburg and one of Germany's great hopes. But the 22-year-old German of Congolese descent tells DW it's not easy for a young Black player to become a professional footballer.
WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 04: Lena Oberdorf of VfL Wolfsburg scores her team third goal during the Flyeralarm Frauen Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg Women and SGS Essen Women at AOK-Stadion on September 04, 2020 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Women's Champions League: Wolfsburg waltz into quarterfinals 10.03.2021

Wolfsburg remain in the hunt for a first Women's Champions League title since 2014 after seeing off Norwegians LSK Kvinner. The German side won 2-0 on Wednesday and 4-0 on aggregate, but the competition is heating up.
Leipzig's Danish forward Yussuf Poulsen (C) scores the opening goal past Wolfsburg's Belgian goalkeeper Koen Casteels during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) quarter-final football match between RB Leipzig and VfL Wolfsburg in Leipzig, eastern Germany, on March 3, 2021. (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN / POOL / AFP) / DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND QUASI-VIDEO. (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

German Cup: RB Leipzig dreaming of Berlin after seeing off Wolfsburg 03.03.2021

RB Leipzig's dreams of winning a first major trophy are still alive as they reached the semi-finals of the German Cup. In the evening's other semi-final, Bayern Munich's conquerors Holstein Kiel saw off Rot-Weiss Essen.
21.02.2021, xovx, Fuﬂball Damen L‰nderspiel, Deutschland - Belgien Lena Oberdorf Deutschland/VfL Wolfsburg, Freisteller DFL/DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and/or QUASI-VIDEO Aachen Tivoli Nordrhein Westfalen Deutschland DE *** 21 02 2021, xovx, football women international match, Germany Belgium Lena Oberdorf Germany VfL Wolfsburg , exempt DFL DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and or QUASI VIDEO Aachen Tivoli Nordrhein Westfalen Germany DE

Germany women's footballer Lena Oberdorf: 'What's important is who wears the shirt' 23.02.2021

Wolfsburg defender Lena Oberdorf, 19, has already made 17 appearances for the German national team. She spoke to DW about her attacking qualities, a home World Cup in 2027 and her choice of shirt number.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v VfL Wolfsburg - Bielefelder Alm, Bielefeld, Germany - February 19, 2021 VfL Wolfsburg's Maximilian Arnold celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates Pool via REUTERS/Ina Fassbender DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg on the rise as unbeaten run continues 19.02.2021

In-form Wolfsburg made light work of Arminia Bielefeld on Friday night as they maintained their stealthy rise up the table. For Arminia Bielefeld, it’s back to square one after their heroics against Bayern Munich.
Svenja Huth VfL Wolfsburg,10 gegen Karen Holmgaard Turbine Potsdam,24 - FLYERARLARM 1. Frauen Fussball Bundesliga Saison 2020-2021 VfL Wolfsburg vs. Turbine Potsdam im AOK Stadion in Wolfsburg - Aktion,Fuﬂball,Frau,Frauen,Damen,Deutschland,05.02.2021 *** Svenja Huth VfL Wolfsburg,10 vs Karen Holmgaard Turbine Potsdam,24 FLYERARLARM 1 Womens Football Bundesliga Season 2020 2021 VfL Wolfsburg vs Turbine Potsdam at the AOK Stadium in Wolfsburg Action,Football,Woman,Women,Ladies,Germany,05 02 2021

Women's Bundesliga: Snow causes chaos as Pernille Harder talks equal pay 08.02.2021

This week's five talking points from women's football include: Wolfsburg and Turbine Potsdam battling in the snow, Pernille Harder asking for better opportunities, and one of the fastest hat tricks in history.
Dortmund's Swiss defender Manuel Akanji (L) celebrates scoring the 1-0 during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund v VfL Wolfsburg on January 3, 2021 in Dortmund, western Germany. (Photo by Leon KUEGELER / POOL / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by LEON KUEGELER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Opinion: Manuel Akanji and Jadon Sancho save Borussia Dortmund, but slow starts will cost them 03.01.2021

Second-half strikes from Manuel Akanji and Jadon Sancho won Borussia Dortmund the game against Wolfsburg. But, again, they started slowly. It's a habit they need to break sooner rather than later, says DW's Matt Pearson.
