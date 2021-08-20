Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
They have fallen on hard times in recent seasons, but Stuttgart is still one of the biggest clubs in Germany. The five-time German champions last won the Bundesliga title in 2007.
Founded in 1893, Stuttgart was a founding member of the Bundesliga. They are also the only club to win the UEFA Intertoto Cup three times and have won the German Cup three times. For updates on Stuttgart, look through DW's content collated below.
After a shock defeat in their Bundesliga opener, RB Leipzig stepped up a gear with a 4-0 win over Stuttgart. Victory was a welcome relief for new coach Jesse Marsch, who had a familiar, if frustrated, face to thank.
Stuttgart opened their Bundesliga season with a rout of Greuther Fürth. Tougher tests lie ahead, but their coach and sporting director are shaping an exciting new era for an old powerhouse of German football.
VfB Stuttgart striker Silas Katompa Mvumpa has been banned for three months and fined €30,000 after admitting to playing under a false identity. The Congolese forward revealed his real age and name earlier this week.
VfB Stuttgart are set to return to the Bundesliga after a one year absence. But for Hamburg, a two-year hiatus could easily become three. Both clubs have endured difficult seasons and their fates are a warning to others.