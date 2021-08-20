Visit the new DW website

VfB Stuttgart

They have fallen on hard times in recent seasons, but Stuttgart is still one of the biggest clubs in Germany. The five-time German champions last won the Bundesliga title in 2007.

Founded in 1893, Stuttgart was a founding member of the Bundesliga. They are also the only club to win the UEFA Intertoto Cup three times and have won the German Cup three times. For updates on Stuttgart, look through DW's content collated below.

Fußball, Bundesliga, RB Leipzig - VfB Stuttgart, 2. Spieltag, Red Bull Arena: Leipzigs Mittelfeldspieler Dominik Szoboszlai jubelt über seinen Treffer zum 1:0. WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Bundesliga: Dominik Szoboszlai starts to make up for lost time in RB Leipzig win 20.08.2021

After a shock defeat in their Bundesliga opener, RB Leipzig stepped up a gear with a 4-0 win over Stuttgart. Victory was a welcome relief for new coach Jesse Marsch, who had a familiar, if frustrated, face to thank.
18.07.21 VfB Stuttgart Trainingslager Kitzbühel 2021 Österreich, Kitzbühel, 18.07.2021, Fussball, Bundesliga, Saison 2021/2022, VfB Stuttgart Trainingslager Kitzbühel 2021: v.l. Pellegrio Matarazzo Trainer, Sven Mislintat Sportdirektor. *** 18 07 21 VfB Stuttgart training camp Kitzbühel 2021 Austria, Kitzbühel, 18 07 2021, football, Bundesliga, season 2021 2022, VfB Stuttgart training camp Kitzbühel 2021 v l Pellegrio Matarazzo coach , Sven Mislintat sport director

Bundesliga: How Matarazzo and Mislintat are shaping a brave new era at Stuttgart 19.08.2021

Stuttgart opened their Bundesliga season with a rout of Greuther Fürth. Tougher tests lie ahead, but their coach and sporting director are shaping an exciting new era for an old powerhouse of German football.
Er heisst nicht Silas Wamangituka, sondern Silas Katompa Mvumpa. Der VfB-Profi hat zwei Jahre unter falscher Identitaet gespielt. Archivfoto: Silas WAMANGITUKA (S) Fussball 1. Bundesliga, 20. Spieltag, Bayer 04 Leverkusen (LEV) - VfB Stuttgart (S) 5:2, am 06.02.2021 in Leverkusen/Deutschland. vÇ¬

Stuttgart's Katompa Mvumpa banned for three months after playing under false name 11.06.2021

VfB Stuttgart striker Silas Katompa Mvumpa has been banned for three months and fined €30,000 after admitting to playing under a false identity. The Congolese forward revealed his real age and name earlier this week.
07.05.2021, Deutschland, Stuttgart, Fußball Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Augsburg: 2:1 Tor v.l. Reece Oxford FC, Torschütze Sasa Kalajdzic VfB, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw FC Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. *** 07 05 2021, Germany, Stuttgart, Fußball Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart vs FC Augsburg 2 1 Goal from l Reece Oxford FC , Goal scorer Sasa Kalajdzic VfB , Jeffrey Gouweleeuw FC According to the regulations of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga it is forbidden to use or let use photo recordings made in the stadium and or of the game in the form of sequence pictures and or video-like photo series.

Bundesliga: Augsburg still in danger as Stuttgart stop the rot 07.05.2021

Augsburg remain in relegation danger after a late Sasa Kalajdzic goal settled this Friday night contest in Stuttgart’s favor. Augsburg are only three points above the play-off place with a trip to Bayern Munich to come.
GERMANY, Muenchen, 20.03.2021, Fussball, Bundesliga, Saison 2020/2021, 26. Spieltag, FC Bayern Muenchen - VfB Stuttgart: v.l. Daniel Schlager (Referee), Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern Muenchen); Rote Karte, red card . Foto: Robin RUDEL / pool / ATP - Fee liable image, Copyright © RUDEL Robin / pool / ATP images

Bayern Munich show how to win with 10 men 25.04.2021

Bayern Munich's incoming Bundesliga title didn't come easy. Their 10-man victory against Stuttgart in March proves there is a way to win even with a numerical disadvantage on the pitch.
STUTTGART, GERMANY - APRIL 10: Ansgar Knauff of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring their team's third goal during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund at Mercedes-Benz Arena on April 10, 2021 in Stuttgart, Germany. Sporting stadiums around Germany remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Jude Bellingham and Ansgar Knauff rescue Borussia Dortmund 10.04.2021

After playing starring roles against Manchester City in the Champions League in the week, teenagers Jude Bellingham and Ansgar Knauff rescued Borussia Dortmund against Stuttgart this weekend.
29.01.21 VfB Stuttgart - 1. FSV Mainz 05 Deutschland, Stuttgart, 29.01.2021, Fussball, Bundesliga, Saison 2020/2021, VfB Stuttgart - 1. FSV Mainz 05: Silas Wamangituka VfB Stuttgart Tor 2:0 Wamangituka, DFL/DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. *** 29 01 21 VfB Stuttgart 1 FSV Mainz 05 Germany, Stuttgart, 29 01 2021, Football, Bundesliga, Season 2020 2021, VfB Stuttgart 1 FSV Mainz 05 Silas Wamangituka VfB Stuttgart Goal 2 0 Wamangituka, DFL DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO

Bundesliga: Silas Wamangituka helps Stuttgart finally find home comfort 29.01.2021

It wasn't pretty, but Stuttgart finally got their first home win of the Bundesliga season. The 2-0 win over struggling Mainz was important but perhaps didn't always showcase the best of Pellegrino Matarazzo's side.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Bayern Munich - Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - January 24, 2021 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their second goal Pool via REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga's best and worst at halfway in 2020-21 season 26.01.2021

Bayern Munich are still the team to beat, but the first half of the Bundesliga season had its fair share of surprises. DW sorts through the good and the bad from the season so far.
Thomas Hitzlsperger (VfB Stuttgart Sportdirektor), VfB Stuttgart vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Fussball, Herren, 1.Bundesliga, 26.Spieltag, Saison 18/19, GER, 16.03.2019, DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO, VfB Stuttgart vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Fussball, Herren, 1.Bundesliga, 26.Spieltag, Saison 18/19, GER, 16.03.2019 Stuttgart *** Thomas Hitzlsperger VfB Stuttgart Sports Director VfB Stuttgart vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Soccer Men 1 Bundesliga 26 Matchday Season 18 19 GER 16 03 2019 DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO VfB Stuttgart vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Soccer Men 1 Bundesliga 26 Matchday Season 18 19 GER 16 03 2019 Stuttgart Copyright: xFrankx/Eibner-Pressefotox EP_wfk

Bundesliga: Stuttgart's on-field progress tarnished by war of words off it 10.01.2021

Stuttgart continued their impressive return to the Bundesliga with victory away at Augsburg on Sunday. But behind the scenes, CEO Thomas Hitzlsperger is embroiled in an unsavoury internal dispute.
LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 13: Leon Bailey (not in the picture) of Leverkusen scores his team's first goal against goalkeeper Oliver Baumann of Hoffenheim during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and TSG Hoffenheim at BayArena on December 13, 2020 in Leverkusen, Germany. Sporting stadiums around Germany remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayer Leverkusen go top, Borussia Dortmund dismantled 13.12.2020

The Bundesliga title race took on a whole new dimension after matchday 11. There's a new team at the top, Lucien Favre was fired as Borussia Dortmund head coach and Bayern Munich salvaged a point in Berlin.
1. BUNDESLIGA BORUSSIA DORTMUND - VFB STUTTGART Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund nach dem 1:5 12.12.2020, Fussball GER, Saison 2020 2021, 1. Bundesliga, 11. Spieltag, Borussia Dortmund - VfB Stuttgart, Foto: Maik Hölter/TEAM2sportphoto/Pool ***DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY Dortmund Signal Iduna Park Nordrhein Westfalen Deutschland *** 1 BUNDESLIGA BORUSSIA DORTMUND VFB STUTTGART Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund after the 1 5 12 12 2020, Fussball GER, Saison 2020 2021, 1 Bundesliga, 11 Matchday, Borussia Dortmund VfB Stuttgart, Foto Maik Hölter TEAM2sportphoto Pool DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video EDITORIAL USE ONLY Dortmund Signal Iduna Park Nordrhein Westfalen Germany Poolfoto Maik Hölter/TEAM2sportphoto/Pool ,EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund embarrassed by new boys Stuttgart 12.12.2020

Borussia Dortmund lost at home in the Bundesliga for the third game in a row, humiliated by newly promoted Stuttgart and losing more ground in the title race. The doubts surrounding coach Lucien Favre continue to grow.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v VfB Stuttgart - Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - October 30, 2020 VfB Stuttgart's Wataru Endo in action with Schalke 04's Amine Harit REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: Schalke's wait for a win continues 30.10.2020

Matchday 6 in the Bundesliga opened with a Friday night clash between a struggling Schalke side and a surprisingly strong Stuttgart. The result flattered the home side, who have now gone 22 games without a win.
23.10.2020, xhbx, Fussball 1.Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart - 1.FC Koeln emspor, v.l. Goal scored, Tor zum 1:0 durch Orel Mangala VfB Stuttgart DFL/DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and/or QUASI-VIDEO Stuttgart *** 23 10 2020, xhbx, Fussball 1 Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart 1 FC Koeln emspor, v l Goal scored, Goal to 1 0 by Orel Mangala VfB Stuttgart DFL DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and or QUASI VIDEO Stuttgart

Bundesliga: Stuttgart stutter between wild and wonderful 23.10.2020

Stuttgart's performance vs. Cologne at the start of matchday 5 this Bundesliga season was proof of both how far this team has come and how far it still has to go before it finds the kind of balance needed to be a force.
TOR zum 0:2 Roland Sallai SC Freiburg SCF Torschuss Aktion Torchance gegen Torwart Gregor Kobel VfB Stuttgart VfB Stuttgart vs SC Freiburg SCF 19.09.2020 DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga: Stuttgart learn hard lesson against Freiburg on top-flight return 19.09.2020

VfB Stuttgart suffered an opening-day derby defeat on their return to the Bundesliga. They face the same challenges as other traditional German giants this season, a tightrope between tradition and modernity.
Torjubel 2:1 Stuttgart, Torschüze Mario Gomez (VfB) . VfB Stuttgar-UnionBerlin . Stuttgart, GER, 23.05.2019, Relegation Hinspiel Fussball-Bundesliga 2018-2019. *** Goal celebration 2 1 Stuttgart, goal scorer Mario Gomez VfB VfB Stuttgar UnionBerlin Stuttgart, GER, 23 05 2019, relegation first leg football Bundesliga 2018 2019

The last German goal scorer: Stuttgart striker Mario Gomez retires 29.06.2020

One of Germany's most prestigious goal scorers has retired. Mario Gomez, who was part of Bayern Munich's treble winning team in 2013, calls it quits after helping his boyhood team get back into the Bundesliga.
21.06.2020, xblx, Fussball 2.Bundesliga, 1.FC Heidenheim - Hamburger SV emspor, v.l. Jordan Beyer Hamburg, HSV, Hamburger SV, Timo Letschert Hamburg, HSV, Hamburger SV, Julian Pollersbeck Hamburg, HSV, Hamburger SV, enttaeuscht, enttaeuscht schauend, dissapointed nach dem Tor zum 2:1 DFL/DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and/or QUASI-VIDEO Heidenheim *** 21 06 2020, xblx, Football 2 Bundesliga, 1 FC Heidenheim Hamburger SV emspor, from l Jordan Beyer Hamburg, HSV, Hamburger SV , Timo Letschert Hamburg, HSV, Hamburger SV , Julian Pollersbeck Hamburg, HSV, Hamburger SV , looking disappointed, disappointed, dissapointed after the goal for 2 1 DFL DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and or QUASI VIDEO Heidenheim

Stuttgart and Hamburg: Bundesliga fallen giants' rocky road towards revival 26.06.2020

VfB Stuttgart are set to return to the Bundesliga after a one year absence. But for Hamburg, a two-year hiatus could easily become three. Both clubs have endured difficult seasons and their fates are a warning to others.
