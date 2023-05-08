Uzbekistan: President Mirziyoyev announces snap election

Mirziyoyev announced he was giving up the remainder of his term and seeking a fresh mandate. This follows a referendum that approved constitutional reforms and allowed the president two fresh seven-year terms.

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has called a snap election on Monday, barely days after a referendum that allowed him to run for two more seven-year-terms.

The president said he was giving up the remainder of his term in office on statements shared on his Telegram account.

The referendum granted more constitutional rights for Uzbeks, but also controversially granted Mirziyoyev, who won a second term in office in 2021, a reset on his time already spent as president and the chance to serve two extended seven-year terms.

The president said he felt he needed a fresh mandate under the new constitution to carry out further reforms.

His decision on Monday does slightly curtail the thereotical maximum period he could remain president, as presidential elections might not have taken place until 2026 under normal circumstances.

rmt/msh (Reuters)