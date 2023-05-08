  1. Skip to content
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attends the medal ceremony for the men's under 90 kg category during the 2022 World Judo Championships at the Humo Arena in Tashkent on October 10, 2022.
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will seek the first of his recently-approved seven-year terms almost immediately, his government said on MondayImage: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsUzbekistan

Uzbekistan: President Mirziyoyev announces snap election

29 minutes ago

Mirziyoyev announced he was giving up the remainder of his term and seeking a fresh mandate. This follows a referendum that approved constitutional reforms and allowed the president two fresh seven-year terms.

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has called a snap election on Monday, barely days after a referendum that allowed him to run for two more seven-year-terms.

The president said he was giving up the remainder of his term in office on statements shared on his Telegram account.

The referendum granted more constitutional rights for Uzbeks, but also controversially granted Mirziyoyev, who won a second term in office in 2021, a reset on his time already spent as president and the chance to serve two extended seven-year terms. 

The president said he felt he needed a fresh mandate under the new constitution to carry out further reforms.

His decision on Monday does slightly curtail the thereotical maximum period he could remain president, as presidential elections might not have taken place until 2026 under normal circumstances.

rmt/msh (Reuters)

Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Russia launches new wave of air strikes

Conflicts5 hours ago
