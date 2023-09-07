  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Moon Sniper
Beethovenfest
CrimeUnited States of America

US: 'That '70s Show' actor Masterson gets 30 years for rape

September 7, 2023

Danny Masterson was sentenced for raping two women some 20 years ago, during the period he was starring in the hit sitcom. He and both the women were Church of Scientology members.

https://p.dw.com/p/4W5LH
Danny Masterson speaks during a Launch Event for Netflix "The Ranch: Part 3" hosted by Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson at Tequila Cowboy on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
The actor was found guilty of raping two women nearly two decades agoImage: Anna Webber/Getty Images for Netflix

A US judge sentenced on Thursday Danny Masterson, the star of the popular sitcom "That '70s Show" to 30 years to life in prison over raping two women some two decades ago.

The 47-year-old actor and prominent scientologist's case had stirred controversy around the Church of Scientology. Masterson had met the two women through the group, all three were members. 

The accusers said the organization discouraged them from reporting him to the law, a denied by the California-based group. It said that Masterson's membership should not have been an issue in the case.

The crimes were committed during the time he starred in the successful TV sitcom set in the 1970s. Masterson was part of the show for eight years until 2006.

rmt/msh (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Abrams tanks in a line

Ukraine updates: US to supply depleted uranium ammo to Kyiv

ConflictsSeptember 7, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Gabonese celebrate the recent coup

Africa's wave of coups stokes fears among autocrats

Africa's wave of coups stokes fears among autocrats

PoliticsSeptember 7, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Workers examine vehicles at a VinFast plant

Is Vietnam's e-car maker VinFast hitting the brakes?

Is Vietnam's e-car maker VinFast hitting the brakes?

BusinessSeptember 7, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

People standing on a film set during the 1950s, with buildings around.

What was it like to be Jewish in East Germany?

What was it like to be Jewish in East Germany?

CultureSeptember 7, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

High-rise buildings in an area with a high level of air pollution in Sofia, Bulgaria

Air pollution: Nearly everyone in Europe breathing bad air

Air pollution: Nearly everyone in Europe breathing bad air

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 7, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Supporters of Shiite Muslim leader Moqtada Sadr step on a LGBTQ rainbow flag

Iraq debates law on death penalty for same-sex relationships

Iraq debates law on death penalty for same-sex relationships

Human RightsSeptember 7, 2023
More from Middle East

Latin America

Kolumbien Bogota | Frau auf Motorrad

Women in Colombia seek safety on motorbikes

Women in Colombia seek safety on motorbikes

SocietySeptember 6, 202301:54 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage