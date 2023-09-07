US: 'That '70s Show' actor Masterson gets 30 years for rape

Danny Masterson was sentenced for raping two women some 20 years ago, during the period he was starring in the hit sitcom. He and both the women were Church of Scientology members.

A US judge sentenced on Thursday Danny Masterson, the star of the popular sitcom "That '70s Show" to 30 years to life in prison over raping two women some two decades ago.

The 47-year-old actor and prominent scientologist's case had stirred controversy around the Church of Scientology. Masterson had met the two women through the group, all three were members.

The accusers said the organization discouraged them from reporting him to the law, a denied by the California-based group. It said that Masterson's membership should not have been an issue in the case.

The crimes were committed during the time he starred in the successful TV sitcom set in the 1970s. Masterson was part of the show for eight years until 2006.

rmt/msh (AP, Reuters)