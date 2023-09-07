US: 'That '70s Show' actor Masterson gets 30 years for rape
September 7, 2023
Advertisement
A US judge sentenced on Thursday Danny Masterson, the star of the popular sitcom "That '70s Show" to 30 years to life in prison over raping two women some two decades ago.
The 47-year-old actor and prominent scientologist's case had stirred controversy around the Church of Scientology. Masterson had met the two women through the group, all three were members.
The accusers said the organization discouraged them from reporting him to the law, a denied by the California-based group. It said that Masterson's membership should not have been an issue in the case.
The crimes were committed during the time he starred in the successful TV sitcom set in the 1970s. Masterson was part of the show for eight years until 2006.
rmt/msh (AP, Reuters)