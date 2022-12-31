US television journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93

US television icon Barbara Walters died at her home in New York on Friday, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Robert Iger said. She was 93.

News of her death was also reported by ABC News where she was an anchor and correspondent for years.

Walters rose to fame as a pioneering news anchor and interviewer, breaking barriers for women in the media industry and becoming one of the most well-respected and influential figures in journalism.

More to follow...

lo/wd (AP, Reuters)