US: School shooting leaves several dead in Wisconsin

The shooter is believed to be dead after opening fire at a Christian private school.

A shooter opened fire at a Christian school in the US city of Madison, Wisconsin on Monday.

Three people, including the suspected shooter, were killed in the incident. Another five were injured. The death toll was revised down after authorities had first said five had been killed.

"We did just get an update from our command post, five deceased at this time, five injured," a police spokesperson said

Children were among the dead, according to authorities.

What do we know about the shooting?

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said they believed the shooter was a juvenile whose dead body was found after police arrived on the scene.

At least five people had been taken to nearby hospitals.

The Abundant Life Christian School is a private school, attended by some 400 children from Kindergarten to 12th grade.

Authorities did not give any more immediate information about the shooter.

School shootings are not uncommon in the US, with some 322 reported this year alone, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database website.

Such shootings often spark intense political debates over gun control, with many blaming the ease of gun access in the US for the high number of killings at schools.

