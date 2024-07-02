  1. Skip to content
US prosecutors say not opposed to delaying Trump sentencing

July 2, 2024

Manhattan prosecutors have said they would not oppose a delay in sentencing the former US President Donald Trump after his hush-money case. Monday's Supreme Court immunity ruling may have an impact on sentencing anyway.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hmqC
Former President Donald Trump appears at Manhattan criminal court during jury deliberations in his criminal hush money trial in New York
Donald Trump's lawyers had asked for a sentencing delay, to give them time to see if Monday's Supreme Court ruling impacts the caseImage: Steven Hirsch/New York Post/AP/pool/picture alliance

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has indicated that he is not opposed to delaying the sentencing date in the criminal hush-money case against former US President Donald Trump.

In a letter filed Tuesday, prosecutors in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office said they would be open to delaying the July 11 sentencing for up to two weeks.

The letter came a day after Trump's lawyers asked the judge to delay the decision, as he weighs the high court's decision and how it might affect the New York case.

On Monday, the US Supreme Court ruled that the president has immunity from lawsuits for "official" acts committed while in office but not "private" ones. It left the definitions of official and private acts by a president for a lower court to consider first.

More to follow...

Supreme Court rules Trump partially immune: DW's Janelle Dumalaon

dh/msh (AP, Reuters)