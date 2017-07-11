US President Joe Biden recognizes Armenian genocide

The United States has recognized the 1915 massacre of as many as 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as genocide, President Joe Biden said in a statement on Saturday.

"We remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring," he said.

"And we remember so that we remain ever-vigilant against the corrosive influence of hate in all its forms."

The announcement came on the day that Armenians worldwide mark Genocide Remembrance Day.

How did Turkey respond?

Minutes after Biden's declaration, Turkey responded by saying it "entirely" rejects the label.

"We have nothing to learn from anybody on our own past. Political opportunism is the greatest betrayal to peace and justice," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter. "We entirely reject this statement based solely on populism."

Armenians have long referred to the mass killings during World War I as the Armenian genocide.

Armenians were present in large parts of Turkey before World War I

Turkey denies a genocide had taken place, and the United States has refrained from using the term until today. DW Washington Bureau Chief Ines Pohl noted that Biden's predecessors had been "wary of damaging ties with Turkey, a key regional ally."

Biden's declaration means the US president has fulfilled a campaign pledge to describe the killings as a deliberate attempt to wipe out the Armenian people.

But the move could spell problems for US ties with the Turkish government, which is a member of the NATO military alliance.

What is Armenia's stance?

In Armenia on Saturday, people streamed to the hilltop complex in Yerevan, the capital, that memorializes the victims.

Speaking at the memorial before Biden issued his proclamation, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts said a US president using the term genocide would "serve as an example for the rest of the civilized world."

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thanked Biden in a post on Facebook for "the powerful step towards justice and invaluable support for the descendants of the Armenian genocide victims."

jf/ (AFP, AP)