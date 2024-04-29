US: 'Numerous' officers shot in North Carolina, police say

Police in Charlotte, North Carolina, said a "subject" opened fire on officers who were trying to serve a warrant in the southeastern US state. At least one person has been killed.

Several law enforcement officers have been shot in a neighborhood in east Charlotte, North Carolina, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Monday.

Officers from several agencies in the US Marshals Task Force were trying to serve a warrant when a "subject" began firing at them, the police department said.

About three afters after the gunfire began, police said one person suspected of being involved in the shooting was found dead by a SWAT team clearing the house.

They said two others inside the home were being questioned but that there was no further danger to members of the public and that neighbors no longer needed to shelter.

Police are yet to say exactly how many officers were injured in the exchange, nor have they elaborated on their precise condition.

They are also yet to specify the nature of the warrant being served by the marshalls.

Local resident Kiashia Williams said she was driving home when she heard several shots a few seconds apart.

"Ambulances, police and everything everywhere just started rushing down," she told the Associated Press (AP) as she waited in her car to be allowed to return home.

Four local were temporarily placed on lockdown, but that was lifted in the late afternoon, district authorities have said.

