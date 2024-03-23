  1. Skip to content
US Middle East diplomacy faces setbacks in Israel and at UN

Jessica Saltz
March 23, 2024

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu openly disagree over Rafah offensive, as a US-sponsored cease-fire resolution is blocked by China and Russia in the UN Security Council.

