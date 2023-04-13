  1. Skip to content
Picture shows a man seated in fornt of multiple computer screens
Image: Annette Riedl/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

US man suspected of leaking secret info identified — report

22 minutes ago

A man believed to have leaked secret documents is a gun enthusiast in his 20s according to a Washington Post report.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PzBi

US newspaper the Washington Post on Wednesday reported that a man suspected of leaking classified US documents is a "young, charismatic gun enthusiast" who worked at an unnamed military base.

The publication cited fellow members of an online chat group on instant messaging platform Discord, with whom the man allegedly shared highly classified documents with.

According to the report, group members said the man went by the name "OG" and would regularly post documents on the group. Among the documents posted were ones marked "NOFORN" which the Post reported  was not meant to be shared with foreign nationals. 

The documents reportedly include classified information about Ukraine's battle against invading Russian forces as well as secret assessments of US allies. Some of the most sensitive information is purportedly related to Ukraine's military capabilities and shortcomings.

The leak has led to the Justice Department opening a criminal investigation into the disclosure of the documents.

The details of the report could not be independently verified, but it was based on interviews with two members of the Discord chat group.

Discord said in a statement that it was cooperating with law enforcement.

Austin: US takes intelligence leak 'very seriously'

More to follow…

kb/rc (Reuters, AFP)

Rescuers work at a site of a residential house damaged during a Russian missile strike

Ukraine updates: Kyiv asks IMF, World Bank for more aid

Conflicts4 hours ago
