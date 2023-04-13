US man suspected of leaking secret info identified — report

A man believed to have leaked secret documents is a gun enthusiast in his 20s according to a Washington Post report.

US newspaper the Washington Post on Wednesday reported that a man suspected of leaking classified US documents is a "young, charismatic gun enthusiast" who worked at an unnamed military base.

The publication cited fellow members of an online chat group on instant messaging platform Discord, with whom the man allegedly shared highly classified documents with.

According to the report, group members said the man went by the name "OG" and would regularly post documents on the group. Among the documents posted were ones marked "NOFORN" which the Post reported was not meant to be shared with foreign nationals.

The documents reportedly include classified information about Ukraine's battle against invading Russian forces as well as secret assessments of US allies. Some of the most sensitive information is purportedly related to Ukraine's military capabilities and shortcomings.

The leak has led to the Justice Department opening a criminal investigation into the disclosure of the documents.

The details of the report could not be independently verified, but it was based on interviews with two members of the Discord chat group.

Discord said in a statement that it was cooperating with law enforcement.

