US: Iowa tornado leaves trail of wreckage and death

Iowa State Patrol said there were "confirmed fatalities," but did not release an exact number.

The Iowa State Patrol has confirmed multiple deaths from a tornado and at least a dozen injuries in storms Tuesday.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said on Tuesday night that there were "confirmed fatalities."

Authorities have not released an exact number yet.

Homes have been destroyed and debris strewn across the town of Greenfield Image: Hannah Fingerhut/AP Photo/picture alliance

Menacing storms that barreled through the Midwest created tornadoes, including a fierce twister that smashed through the small Iowa town of Greenfield. The town is home to around 2,000 people and lies 55 miles (88.5 kilometers) southwest of Des Moines.

The twister destroyed homes and businesses, bringing down trees, smashing vehicles and creating havoc wherever it went.

In January this year, a storm grounded flights and left hundreds of thousands without power, while also hampering last-minute events ahead of a key GOP primary in Iowa.

ss/jsi (AP, Reuters)