Smoke rises after a helicopter crashed in Harvest, Alabama
The highway along which the crash happened passes through commercial areasImage: Josh Smith State Farm/REUTER
CatastropheUnited States of America

US: Black Hawk helicopter crashes, killing 2

Dharvi Vaid
54 minutes ago

There were no survivors after a military helicopter crashed in Alabama, according to local reports.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NXvv

A Black Hawk helicopter of the United States' Tennessee National Guard crashed in Alabama on Wednesday, news agency AP reported a spokesperson for the Madison County sheriff's office as saying.

"We have no survivors," Investigator Brent Patterson said. "We have a crime scene here. We have it taped off."

The Tennessee National Guard did not immediately return requests for comment.

 

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that a UH-60 helicopter, more commonly known as a Black Hawk, had crashed along the Alabama 53 Highway. 

Madison County Congressman Dale Strong tweeted his condolences and confirmed that the crash involved a Black Hawk helicopter, and said that investigations were ongoing

This is a developing story. More to follow.

AP contributed to this report

Edited by: Rob Turner

