US: Black Hawk helicopter crashes, killing 2

There were no survivors after a military helicopter crashed in Alabama, according to local reports.

A Black Hawk helicopter of the United States' Tennessee National Guard crashed in Alabama on Wednesday, news agency AP reported a spokesperson for the Madison County sheriff's office as saying.

"We have no survivors," Investigator Brent Patterson said. "We have a crime scene here. We have it taped off."

The Tennessee National Guard did not immediately return requests for comment.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that a UH-60 helicopter, more commonly known as a Black Hawk, had crashed along the Alabama 53 Highway.

Madison County Congressman Dale Strong tweeted his condolences and confirmed that the crash involved a Black Hawk helicopter, and said that investigations were ongoing

This is a developing story. More to follow.

