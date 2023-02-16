US: Black Hawk helicopter crashes, killing 2

A Black Hawk helicopter of the United States' Tennessee National Guard crashed in Alabama on Wednesday, news agency AP reported a spokesperson for the Madison County sheriff's office as saying.
"We have no survivors," Investigator Brent Patterson said. "We have a crime scene here. We have it taped off."
The Tennessee National Guard did not immediately return requests for comment.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that a UH-60 helicopter, more commonly known as a Black Hawk, had crashed along the Alabama 53 Highway.
Madison County Congressman Dale Strong tweeted his condolences and confirmed that the crash involved a Black Hawk helicopter, and said that investigations were ongoing
This is a developing story. More to follow.
AP contributed to this report
Edited by: Rob Turner