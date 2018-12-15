 US airstrikes hit al-Shabab rebels in Somalia, killing 62 | News | DW | 17.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US airstrikes hit al-Shabab rebels in Somalia, killing 62

The US says it has struck al-Shabab rebels in the Gandarshe area of Somalia with airstrikes. It launched six attacks and according to a statement released by AFRICOM, at least 62 militants were killed

Somalia Al-Shabab-Kämpfer (Getty Images/AFP/M. Abdiwahab)

File photo of al-Shabab rebels from 2012

The US military has carried six airstrikes in the Gandarshe area of Somalia over the weekend, saying that the attacks killed a total of 62 al-Shabab militants. 

In a statement issued Monday, the US military's Africa Command said it carried out four strikes on Dec. 15 in which 34 people were killed. It carried out two further strikes on Dec. 16 which killed 28.

All the air attacks were in the Gandarshe coastal area south of the capital, Mogadishu, it said. No civilians were injured or killed in the attacks, it said.

"Alongside our Somali and international partners, we are committed to preventing al-Shabab from taking advantage of safe havens from which they can build capacity and attack the people of Somalia," the statement read.

All six strikes were carried out in close coordination with Somalia's government, it said. According to the military, none of the casualties were civilians.

Al-Shabab is active in parts of southern and central Somalia and uses the areas to plan and direct extremist attacks, steal humanitarian aid, extort the local populace to fund its operations, and shelter radicals, said the statement.

Map of Somaliland Somalia (DW)

Somalia is still suffering from attacks by al-Shabab rebels

The US military has carried out at least 46 airstrikes so far this year against al-Shabab, which is allied to al-Qaida and is Africa's most active Islamic extremist group.

US airstrikes have picked up dramatically since President Donald Trump took office and approved expanded military operations in the Horn of Africa nation.

Airstrikes have also targeted a small presence of fighters linked to the Islamic State group.

av/msh (AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Al Shabab-claimed Mogadishu suicide bombings kill dozens

Somalia's security forces shot dead a group of Islamists who tried to storm a popular hotel after detonating car bombs outside it. Authorities said dozens were killed in the explosions and gunfire, with over 100 wounded. (10.11.2018)  

Mogadishu suicide bombing kills children and soldiers

At least six people have been killed in a car bombing at a local government office in Somalia's capital. Militant group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the blast, which also destroyed a mosque and an Islamic school. (02.09.2018)  

One US soldier killed in Somalia operation targeting al-Shabab

The US commando was killed in a clearance operation targeting al-Shabab in Somalia. About 500 US commandos support Somali and African Union troops battling the al-Qaida linked group. (09.06.2018)  

AFRICOM: 'Terrorist groups' remain a challenge across Africa

The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) is maintaining a consistent presence across Africa in order to address security concerns. But terrorist groups continue to pose a threat in many countries with weak governance. (18.05.2017)  

When al-Qaida brought terror to East Africa

Twenty years ago, Arab jihadists attacked US embassies in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam. Since then, terrorism has been taking root in East Africa. But the perpetrators and their aims have changed. (06.08.2018)  

WWW links

http://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Related content

Michael Keating, UN-Sondergesandter für Somalia

UN's former envoy to Somalia is upbeat about its future 14.12.2018

As Somalia welcomed the leader of neighboring Eritrea amid a warming of ties in the Horn of Africa, DW's Daniel Pelz spoke to former UN envoy to Somalia, Michael Keating, about the outlook for the war-torn nation.

Somalia 1993 Besuch George H.W. Bush, Präsident der USA

Opinion: How George H.W.Bush's failed Somalia intervention shaped US-Africa ties 05.12.2018

As the US bids farewell to former US President George H.W. Bush, in Africa he is remembered most for his failed bid to stabilize Somalia, write DW’s Isaac Mugabi.

Somalia Gedenkveranstaltung für Opfer Anschlag vor einem Jahr

Somalia marks anniversary of Mogadishu bombing with execution 14.10.2018

The man behind one of the country's deadliest attacks has been killed by firing squad, exactly a year after the tragedy. Five hundred people were killed in the truck bomb blamed on al-Shabab.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 