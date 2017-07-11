Ursula von der Leyen holds State of Union speech — LIVE UPDATES

Ursula von der Leyen holds state of the European Union

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska is guest of honor

Speech expected to focus on energy prices

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is holding the annual "State of the European Union" speech to address challenges such as the looming energy crisis and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Invited as her guest of honor is Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, wife of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Decries past subsidies on fossil fuels

Von der Leyen has criticized past subsidies for fossil fuels, and called for greater investment in renewable energy. To this end, she has announced an additional €3 billion euros to help build a future hydrogen market.

She says the EU will push for ambitious agreements at upcoming UN conferences on climate change and biodiversity.

And to help fight the effects of climate change, she says the EU will double the capacity for EU firefighting capabilities.

"No country can combat the destructive force of extreme weather events by themselves," she said.

Energy sector cap to raise €140 billion

Von der Leyen has announced a cap on the revenues of electricity production companies and a crisis contribution from fossil fuel producers.

She says the measures will raise an additional €140 billion.

"These companies are making revenues ... they never even dreamt of," she said. "In these times it is wrong to receive extraordinary record revenues benefiting from war and on the back of our consumers"

"Profits must be shared and chanelled to those who need it most."

Von der Leyen invites Ukraine to single market

Von der Leyen has announced that she is traveling to Kyiv today to help bring Ukraine into the European Union single market.

She said she wants to expand trade between the EU and Ukraine, particularly in the energy sector.

Ukraine will also be welcomed into the European free roaming area, which allows seamless mobile phone use throughout the bloc.

Praise for Ukraine's courage, sanctions on Russia to continue

The European Commission president praised Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, for her courage in standing up to "Putin's cruelty."

"Europe's solidarity with Ukraine will remain unshakeable," she said.

Europe has stood by Ukraine with military, humanitarian support as well as "toughest sanctions the world has ever seen."

Ursula von der Leyen said Russia's financial sector was on life support, elaborating that the European Union "cut off three quarters of Russia's banking sector from international markets, and nearly 1000 companies have left the country."

Von der Leyen praises rapid EU response

Von der Leyen praised the rapid response of the European Union to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"This year, as soon as Russian troops crossed into Ukraine, our response was united, determined and immediate."

She compared this to the slow response time to the global financial crisis, and the weeks it took to respond to the global pandemic.

Lawmakers don Ukraine colors

Von der Leyen, as well as many other top-tier politicians, are wearing blue and yellow, the colour of Ukraine's national flag, to demonstrate solidarity with the country.

