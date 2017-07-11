Ursula von der Leyen announces cap on revenue from electricity to combat energy crisis

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen laid out plans to combat the energy crisis and the ongoing response to Russia in her annual State of the European Union speech on Wednesday.

In the speech, Von der Leyen announced that she would be traveling to Kyiv on Wednesday to help bring Ukraine into the European Union’s single market.

Amid praise for the EU's rapid response to the Ukraine crisis, von der Leyen stressed that the EU's support for Ukraine will remain "unshakeable".

The Ukrainian First Lady, Olena Zelenska, wife of President Volodymyr Zelensky, was an honorary guest at the address, while top lawmakers alongside von der Leyen were dressed in matching Ukrainian colors.

Von der Leyen pledged that EU sanctions on Russia would continue as they were weakening the Russian economy.

Restructuring the energy sector

Von der Leyen announced a cap on the revenues of electricity production companies and a crisis contribution from fossil fuel producers.

She said the measures will raise an additional €140 billion (140 billion USD).

The EU chief criticized past subsidies for fossil fuels, and called for greater investment in renewable energy.

To this end, she announced an additional €3 billion euros to help build a future hydrogen market.

She said it was crucial that the EU rid itself of the dependency on Russian oil and gas. Since the Russian invasion, imports of Russian now make up just 9% of EU imports, down from a previous 40%.

Gas storage reserves for the upcoming winter were at 80% capacity, showing that the EU agreement was working, she said.

She further stressed the importance of a digital and sustainable economy.

She said the "Next Generation EU" plan signified a "relief for the European economy" and a "constant stream of investment" into sustainable energies such as solar plants and wind parks.

Strengthening democratic values

Von der Leyen announced new partnerships would be determined by the guarantee of sharing values and ideals similar to the EU.

A trade deal with Chile, Mexico and New Zealand will be put forward for ratification.

And further agreements with partners such as Australia and India were under negotiation, she announced.

"We need to learn from mistakes of the past," she stressed, meaning that trade deals had to be conducted with countries that shared similar values and ideals with the European Union.

On top of this, it was crucial to strengthen democracies on the European continent, she said.

Ursula von der Leyen told the European Union's eastern neighbors Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia that their future lay within the EU.

"You are part of our family, you are the future of our union," von der Leyen said. "Our union is not complete without you," she added.

Ensuring critical raw materials for the EU

Von der Leyen announced that critical raw materials for the EU were crucial to ensure the wider use of electric vehicles and further sustainable technologies. Both trade agreements and further legislation were needed to make these more secure for the bloc in future.

However, China currently holds a stronghold over metals such as lithium – which are incremental to the green energy transition.

"Today, China controls the global processing industry. Almost 90 percent of rare earths and 60 percent of lithium are processed in China," she said.

That's why "strategic projects all along the supply chain" and "strategic reserves where supply is at risk" had to be built up. The proposed legislation would help in the identification of these areas.

