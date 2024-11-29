  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
Middle East crisisRussia's war in UkraineGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
TechnologyGlobal issues

Unlocking the hidden potential of electric cars

Adam Baheej Adada
November 29, 2024

We need electric cars. And ideally, we’d charge them using renewable energy. But wind turbines don't always spin and solar panels don't work when it's cloudy or dark. So how are we going to charge the millions of power-hungry EVs that are hitting our streets every year? Well, it turns out that – rather than being part of the problem – electric cars could actually be part of the solution.

https://p.dw.com/p/4naE7
Skip next section More on Technology from around the world

More on Technology from around the world

A 3D printer makes a piece of meat

3D-printed steaks and fish fillets: A meat revolution?

Researchers are using 3D printers to make the perfect plant-based meat — designed to look and taste like the real thing.
TechnologyNovember 15, 202401:46 min
Doku Zwangsarbeit in Asiens Betrugsfabriken

Scam Factories in Myanmar: Cyber Slavery

Thousands of people are forced to scam people online from factories in Southeast Asia.
TechnologyNovember 8, 202412:36 min
DW Sendung Shift | AI Stick WeWalk

AI canes: Smart and helpful

A smart cane for the blind can describe its surroundings, and even announce the bus schedule.
TechnologyNovember 1, 202400:59 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW "Planet A" Key Visual Composite

Planet A

We're destroying our environment at an alarming rate. But it doesn't need to be this way. Planet A explores the shift towards an eco-friendly world and challenges the way we are dealing with climate change.

Go to show Planet A