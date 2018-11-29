 UNICEF alert over children′s plight in Central African Republic | News | DW | 30.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

UNICEF alert over children's plight in Central African Republic

Years of conflict in the Central African Republic mean most children there threatened with war, disease and hunger and are in dire need of help, the UN children's agency said. And things are only getting worse.

- A little girl fleeing, with her family, the threat of attacks on Betoko town, northwestern Central African Republic, (Getty Images/A. Huguet)

Five years after the outbreak of a civil war in the Central African Republic (CAR) about two-thirds of all children are in need of humanitarian assistance, the United Nations children's agency UNICEF said on Friday.

Fighting since 2013 has uprooted more than a million people, with some 2.9 million of the 4.6 million population needing aid. The risk of far more severe famine looms in years to come if people are not able to return to the fields, UNICEF warned.

In its Child Alert report, the agency warned of a "neglected crisis" and "alarming malnutrition rates" that would place more than 43,000 children below the age of five at an extremely high risk of death from severe acute malnutrition in 2019.

Such levels of malnutrition leave children at serious risk of developing often deadly diseases such as malaria, measles or cholera.

"The skeletal bodies of children fortunate enough to make it to the nutrition ward at CAR's only pediatric hospital virtually scream 'famine,'" the report said. "Almost every Central African child needs protection from the fighting and its far-reaching effects."

Read more: CAR 'going toward the abyss,' says Jan Egeland

"This crisis is taking place in one of the poorest and least developed countries in the world. Conditions for children are desperate," said UNICEF representative on CAR Christine Muhigana.

Read more: Global hunger relief back-tracking, especially in war zones

A quarter of all children in CAR had fled their homes, the report said, and thousands had been coerced into fighting in armed groups or being used as sex slaves in armed groups.

Watch video 02:01
Now live
02:01 mins.

Refugees return to CAR

Violence has wracked CAR since 2013 when mainly Muslim Seleka rebels toppled the president. That led to a backlash from Christian anti-balaka militias.

Some dozen militia groups — battling each other over cattle routes and lands rich in diamonds, gold and uranium — often make targets of schools, clinics and sites for displaced people, UNICEF said.

rc/sms (dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

CAR war crimes suspect 'Rambo' protests rough treatment

A former militia leader from the Central African Republic has appeared at the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges. Alfred Yekatom, also known as Rambo, said he was tortured before being sent to The Hague. (23.11.2018)  

Christian militias launch deadly assault in Central African Republic

After a week of deadly attacks in the Central African Republic, UN chief Antonio Guterres has said the situation "is still fragile." The UN peacekeeping mission has warned assailants may return for another assault. (15.05.2017)  

Global hunger relief back-tracking, especially in war zones

World efforts to lower hunger to zero by 2030 are being negated by warfare and climate change, warn nutritionists. Their latest global index categorizes 51 nations, mainly in Asia and Africa, where hunger is alarming. (11.10.2018)  

CAR 'going toward the abyss,' says Jan Egeland

The Central African Republic is facing "the abyss," Jan Egeland, head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, told DW's Paul Lorgerie in the country in the heart of Africa as the UN prepares a renewed peacekeeping mandate. (13.11.2018)  

WWW links

Read the entire UNICEF report

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Refugees return to CAR  

Related content

Alfred Yekatom aka Rambo Afrika

CAR war crimes suspect 'Rambo' protests rough treatment 23.11.2018

A former militia leader from the Central African Republic has appeared at the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges. Alfred Yekatom, also known as Rambo, said he was tortured before being sent to The Hague.

Refugees return to CAR 16.11.2018

Zentralafrikanische Republik Blauhelmsoldat

Russia and France bicker as UN extends CAR peacekeeping mission 16.11.2018

The UN Security Council has agreed to extend its MINUSCA mission in the Central African Republic for only a month as Russia and France wrangle over the mandate's wording.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 