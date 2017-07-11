Uneasy calm in Sierra Leone after deadly protests

Calm is gradually returning to Sierra Leone's capital Freetown after days of anti-government protests that turned deadly.

Shops in the central business district have once again reopened and state agencies are providing services to citizens.

Heavy security presence still remains on the streets in parts of the capital as authorities assure of preventing any further escalations.

DW Correspondent in Sierra Leone, Murtala Kamara who has been monitoring the latest situation in the country told DW that “People are going about their normal businesses.”

“At the moment the situation is calm in most part of the country. The curfew that was declared a few days ago has been lifted in some parts of the provinces in some parts of the country. But the capital is still under curfew. But it is calm in most parts of Freetown,” Kamara added.

There have been reports of police carrying out some exercises in the city center on Friday morning.

“We have received reports that the police attacked a place [market] in the central business district,” Kamara said.

Who is behind the protests

The government has accused the opposition of inciting the demonstrations.

The country’s vice president, Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh in televised speech on Wednesday had said that “for the last several weeks some self-serving Sierra Leoneans have intensified the call for violence and the forceful overthrow of the legitimate government of President Julius Maada Bio.”

The president himself in another media interview described this week’s protests as acts of “terrorism at the highest.”

He claimed a few Sierra Leoneans living in the diaspora have threatened to unleash terror in the country.

“The opposition in a press statement has distanced themselves from what has happened,” Kamara noted.

So far a Sierra Leonean citizen residing in Holland called Adebayor has been accused of instigating the insurrection.

According to Kamara Adebayor is said to be using various accounts on Facebook to spread hate against the ruling SLPP party.

The internet in the country is being disrupted with government suspecting those behind the protests are mobilizing on social media.

Dozens killed due to violence

What should have been the final phase of a three-day protest on Wednesday over poor economic conditions fast spiralled into violence resulting in the deaths of at least 10 people including police officers and protesters.

Six police officers were killed in anti-government protests in northern and western Sierra Leone on Wednesday, the head of police, William Fayia Sellu told Reuters on Thursday.

The police inspector general said two officers were killed in the capital, Freetown, three in the northern town of Kamakwie and one in the northern city of Makeni,

Protests were concentrated in the north and west - opposition heartlands - of the West African country. At least two civilians also died in coastal Freetown.

But hospital sources told the AFP that at least six protesters also died in the violence in Freetown.

A police statement said several police stations were burnt down and vandalised around the country.

Police have also arrested 113 people in connection with the violence, the statement said.

The protesters some of whom were market women had gathered to draw attention to economic hardship in the country but security forces and some male protesters demanding the president resign clashed shortly after.

