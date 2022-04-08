 Ukraine: War and Resistance in Kyiv | Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People | DW | 08.04.2022

Focus on Europe

Ukraine: War and Resistance in Kyiv

In the forest near Kyiv, Ukrainian volunteers practice using weapons. Beauty salons open again in the city center. "Death is everywhere anyway”. A woman in Kyiv describes life during war while getting her nails done.

Ukraine | Zivilisten werden militärisch trainiert und vorbereitet

Der Tag der weißen Armbänder in Bosnien-Herzegowina

Serbian Nationalists Divide Bosnia-Herzegovina

30 years after Bosnian war, Bosnian Muslims fear Putin's influence and war in multi-ethnic state. Supported by Putin, Serb nationalists undermine Bosnia's unity.

 

Ukraine I Weizen I Ernte

Ukraine: War in the World’s Breadbasket

Ukraine is among the world's largest wheat producers - but not during war time. North African countries are especially dependent on supplies from Ukraine. They fear famine.

 

 

FOKUS Belgien Bürgerdialog

Belgium: Do it Yourself Democracy

In Eupen in eastern Belgium, citizens help make politics together with local government. Civic democracy has awakened new talent. It is hoped the experiment will catch on.

 

 

Frauenfußball | Afghanistan - England | in London

Britain Rescues Afghan Soccer Team

The women's junior soccer team fled from the Taliban in Afghanistan. The athletes made it to Britain just in time. The Taliban labeled professional female athletes as infidels and threaten them with death.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 13.04.2022 – 23:30 UTC
THU 14.04.2022 – 05:30 UTC
THU 14.04.2022 – 07:30 UTC
THU 14.04.2022 – 11:30 UTC
THU 14.04.2022 – 15:30 UTC
THU 14.04.2022 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 15.04.2022 – 02:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 14.04.2022 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3