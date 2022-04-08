Ukraine: War and Resistance in Kyiv

Serbian Nationalists Divide Bosnia-Herzegovina

30 years after Bosnian war, Bosnian Muslims fear Putin's influence and war in multi-ethnic state. Supported by Putin, Serb nationalists undermine Bosnia's unity.

Ukraine: War in the World’s Breadbasket

Ukraine is among the world's largest wheat producers - but not during war time. North African countries are especially dependent on supplies from Ukraine. They fear famine.

Belgium: Do it Yourself Democracy

In Eupen in eastern Belgium, citizens help make politics together with local government. Civic democracy has awakened new talent. It is hoped the experiment will catch on.

Britain Rescues Afghan Soccer Team

The women's junior soccer team fled from the Taliban in Afghanistan. The athletes made it to Britain just in time. The Taliban labeled professional female athletes as infidels and threaten them with death.

