ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Russian prison recruitment decreases

6 minutes ago

Britain's defense ministry said that Russia has likely "deployed the vast majority of reservists," and could be forced to "scale back objectives." It said that the "harsh realities" of service is descouraging volunteers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NMLz

The British Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update on the war in Ukraine that recruitment from Russian prisons has decreased since late last year.

"Data from the Russian Federal Penal Service had already suggested a drop-off in the rate of prisoner recruitment since December 2022," it said.

"News of the harsh realities of Wagner service in Ukraine has probably filtered through to inmates and reduced the number of volunteers," the ministry surmised.

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yegveny Prigozhin, announced on Thursday that the group had ended its prison recruitment scheme. The UK Defense Ministry said that this may have been caused by "direct rivalry between the Russian Ministry of Defence and Wagner." 

"The regular Russian military has likely now also deployed the vast majority of the reservists called up under 'partial mobilization,'" the ministry said.

"The Russian leadership faces the difficult choice of either continuing to deplete its forces, scale back objectives, or conduct a further form of mobilization," the ministry said. On Friday, Prigozhin advocated for a clarification of Russian war aims in an interview for a Russian military correspondent.

Russian Wagner group logo on glass door of center in Sant Petersburg; a man in military camouflage is visible behind the door
The Wagner Group is engaging in rivalry with the Russian Ministry of Defense, according to British intelligenceImage: Igor Russak/REUTERS

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Saturday, February 11.

Wagner chief Prigozhin says Moscow faced fierce resistance in Bakhmut

The head of the Russian Wagner mercenary group has said that Russian forces faced fierce resistance in the city of Bakhmut in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk.

He also said that Moscow must establish clear war aims in Ukraine and decide whether to more firmly entrench itself in the country's east or continue pushing westward.

"Bakhmut is needed so our troops can operate comfortably," Prigozhin said. "Why is it called the meat grinder? Because the Ukrainian army is sending more and more and more units."

"It is probably too early to say that we are close," he said. "There are many roads out and fewer roads in. Ukrainian troops are well trained ... and like any large city it is impossible to capture it from head-on. We are managing very well."

Moody's downgrades Ukraine's credit rating

The Moody's credit rating firm has downgraded Ukraine's rating from Ca to Caa3, which suggests a near-default state.

The change is "driven by the effects of the war with Russia that are likely to pose long-lasting challenges to Ukraine's economy and public finances," Moody's Investors Service said.

"These challenges increase risks to government debt sustainability, making a debt restructuring with significant losses for private-sector creditors very likely."

The company said that the war will likely cause lasting damage to the productive capacity of key economic sectors.

Ben Hodges: West should send Ukraine fighter jets

More on the war in Ukraine on dw.com

Former US top general Ben Hodges argued in an interview for DW that Ukraine could acheive a swift victory if supplied with fighter jets by the West.

DW takes a look into whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will pardon prisoners recruited to fight in Ukraine by the Wagner Group.

Former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters drew criticism for comments made to the UN Security Council, in which he argued that Russia's invasion was "not unprovoked."

Western energy companies are making record profits amid a rise in energy prices triggered in part by the war in Ukraine.

sdi/kb (AFP, Reuters)

