Ukraine: Top general Valerii Zaluzhnyi removed from post

The decision comes amid differences between Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy and the general. Zaluzhyni became commander-in-chief a few months before Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi has been removed from his position, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said Thursday.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, to lead the army.

What did Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi say?

Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi released their statements on social media within moments of each other, suggesting that Ukraine's two most prominent wartime figures had closely coordinated to put on a show of unity.

Zelenskyy wrote he met with Zaluzhnyi and told him it's time for someone new to lead the army.

"We discussed what renewal the Armed Forces of Ukraine need. We also discussed who could be in the renewed leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The time for this renewal is now," he said.

He had asked the general to remain "on his team," Zelenskyy added.

In his own statement, Zaluzhnyi said he had had an "important and serious conversation" with Zelenskiy and that a decision had been made to change battlefield tactics and strategy.

"The tasks of 2022 are different from the tasks of 2024. Therefore, everyone must change and adapt to new realities as well. To win together too," his statement said.

Who is General Valerii Zaluzhnyi?

General Zaluzhnyi, 50, was appointed commander-in-chief just a few months before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Having overseen the successful defense of Kyiv in the opening weeks and the recapture of some occupied territory in northern and southern Ukraine, Zaluzhnyi is a popular figure who has been rumored to have political ambitions — which he denies.

But relations between Zaluzhnyi and Zelenskyy have been considered strained since the failure of Ukraine's 2023 counter-offensive.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated...

rmt,dh/wd (Reuters, AFP)