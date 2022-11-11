Ukraine: Russia says Kherson city pullout 'completed'
Russia's Defense Ministry on Friday said all its troops withdrew from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.
According to the ministry's statement, "not a single piece of military equipment and weapons was left."
The retreat marks a significant setback for Russian forces, as Kherson city was the only major Ukrainian regional capital to fall into Russian hands at the start of the war. The region is also a strategic gateway to the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed illegally in 2014.