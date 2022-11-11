  1. Skip to content
A destroyed russian tank in the outskirts of Ivanivka, a liberated village by ukrainian army after the russian occupation in Kherson province
Ukrainian troops have reclaimed dozens of landmine-littered settlements abandoned by Russian forces in the Kherson regionImage: Celestino Arce/NurPhoto/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine: Russia says Kherson city pullout 'completed'

29 minutes ago

A retreat would mark a significant setback for Russian forces, as Kherson city was the only major Ukrainian regional capital to fall into Russian hands at the start of the war.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JNNH

Russia's Defense Ministry on Friday said all its troops withdrew from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. 

According to the ministry's statement, "not a single piece of military equipment and weapons was left." 

The retreat marks a significant setback for Russian forces, as Kherson city was the only major Ukrainian regional capital to fall into Russian hands at the start of the war. The region is also a strategic gateway to the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed illegally in 2014. 

Shortly before the Russian Defense Ministry announcement, the Kremlin remained defiant, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling reporters that Russia continued to view Kherson as part of its territory

Moscow announced earlier this week that it would pull its forces from the west bank of the Dnipro river, where Kherson city is located.

Ukrainian officials had expressed skepticism at the announcement and said it would likely take days, if not weeks, for Russian troops to fully retreat from Kherson. 

Russian milbloggers describe chaotic retreat from Kherson

There was no immediate comment from Kyiv on Moscow's claim of full withdrawal on Friday. 

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Thursday that Ukrainian forces liberated 41 settlements as they advanced through the south.

More to follow...

fb/wmr (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Page 1 of 3
